Telekom the most valuable European telco brand

Deutsche Telekom is once again by far the most valuable European telecommunications brand. According to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 report, the Group has also recorded the highest brand value in its history, at 51.1 billion U.S. dollars. This is an increase of 27.9 percent on the previous year (39,96 US $), which is a record level. Ever since its brand relaunch in 2008, Deutsche Telekom has managed to increase its value by 475 percent.

According to the report, Deutsche Telekom took third place among the global telecommunications companies, behind Verizon and AT&T and ahead of China Mobile. It also improved its ranking among the world’s leading German companies, taking the second spot behind Mercedes-Benz and ahead of Volkswagen and BMW. In doing so, the company was the only one of Germany’s top three to increase its brand value. The most valuable brand worldwide is Apple, beating out Amazon and Google. Telekom is listed in 23rd place in the overall ranking of the world's most valuable brands.

Every year, Brand Finance determines which brands are the most valuable in the world. The British consultancy puts this significant increase in Deutsche Telekom’s brand down to the positive economic development in Europe and the United States. In addition, the Group was again able to score points with sustainable investments in network quality, innovations, and customer service. The successful merger with Sprint in the U.S. and its subsequent rebranding had a particularly positive impact. This lent the brand an additional dynamic, which it used to go on to take the leading role in the 5G rollout. The institute also expects Deutsche Telekom to develop new revenue prospects in the European markets thanks to its rapid progress in the rollout of the new mobile communications technology.

“These economic and technological successes are helping the Telekom brand to continue developing successfully on a national and international level,” says Uli Klenke, Chief Brand Officer at Deutsche Telekom, underlining this positive trend. “Technologies are unbelievably important for people right now. Our outstanding network quality safeguards their connections. With the successful rollout of 5G, we are once again demonstrating as a brand our innovativeness and capabilities in all of our markets, differentiating ourselves from the competition. In this respect, the T shines out for people as a reflection of our purpose.”

A brand’s value needs to be protected, explains Uli Klenke, underlining the importance of having a strong brand. Trademark protection is of the highest priority in the Company. Deutsche Telekom has been investing in its brand for decades, with each and every communication. Few companies are as strongly associated with their logo and color as Deutsche Telekom – even beyond its own sector.

Brand Finance Global 500 compiles a ranking of the most valuable brands in the world by brand value in US dollars. The brand values are calculated on the basis of the question of what license fees a company would have to pay if it did not own the brand. In addition to the brand value, each of the 500 brands is assigned a brand rating. Modeled on the credit rating, this value represents a benchmark of the strengths, risks, and potentials of a brand compared to its competitors. Find out more about the Brand Finance Global 500 report at brandirectory.com/global .

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance