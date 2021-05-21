Robbie Williams to play on May 15, 2022 in Bonn

Update April 18, 2022: The concert with Robbie Williams will not take place on May 15, 2022 in Bonn. The open-air concerts in Bonn have been moved from May to August 2022. Find more information here

The open air concert by the British musician and entertainer on Bonn’s Hofgartenwiese to be postponed by a further year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets will still be valid or can be returned at booking offices for a refund

The open air concert by the British musician and entertainer on Bonn’s Hofgartenwiese is to be postponed by a further year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, a new date has been set and the concert will take place on May 15, 2022. The superstar was originally scheduled to play in front of 25,000 fans in Bonn in summer 2020 to celebrate the 250th birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven. The event was sold out soon after the ticket counters opened.

However, the ongoing pandemic means that the concert has been postponed once again until 2022. Tickets which have already been bought will still be valid for the new date next year. If desired, they can also be returned. You can receive a refund for the tickets in the booking office in which they were bought.

In addition to Robbie Williams’ performance, other scheduled concerts have been postponed until next year. Die Fantastischen Vier will perform on the Hofgartenwiese on May 13, 2022. And music fans can look forward to Kraftwerk 3D one day later on May 14, 2022.

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