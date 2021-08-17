Digital X 2021 dives into Cologne city life with top program

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With more than 300 speakers and thousands of expected participants, Digital X returns live to Cologne. On September 7 and 8, 2021, Europe's leading digital initiative will transform more than 100 popular Cologne locations such as pubs and hotels, co-working spaces and design manufactories into infotainment stages of digitization for 48 hours.

With Digital X, Deutsche Telekom and its partners also want to support the gastronomy and hotel industry, which has been massively affected by the pandemic. To this end, the partner companies are inviting Digital X guests to their info events in restaurants, pubs, cafés and bars in four Cologne neighborhoods. With its pandemic-compliant concept, Digital X meets the Ordinance on protection against Corona infection risks. Depending on the respective situation, short-term adjustments are possible.

Hagen Rickmann, Managing Director Business Customers at Telekom Deutschland GmbH and patron of the Digital X: "With Digital X, we are bringing a bit of normality back to the city of Cologne after a difficult one and a half years of having the pandemic. We want to look to the future, create positive momentum and get people excited about digitization."

Top-class speakers on five stages

The keynotes, expert talks, workshops and interactive presentations at Digital X will focus on digital solutions such as artificial intelligence, 5G, IoT, VR/AR and cloud, which enable sustainable business, drive digital education and support the changing world of work. For the Digital X speakers, the future is digital and sustainable:

Arnold Schwarzenegger , actor and former governor of California, presents his ideas on how digital innovations can be used to combat climate change.

, actor and former governor of California, presents his ideas on how digital innovations can be used to combat climate change. Is there an earthquake looming somewhere? Moon Ribas ' feet provide the answer. The Catalan avant-gardist, dancer and cyborg activist has had an earthquake sensor implanted in one foot.

' feet provide the answer. The Catalan avant-gardist, dancer and cyborg activist has had an earthquake sensor implanted in one foot. Timotheus Höttges , CEO of Deutsche Telekom, talks about the challenges of digitization in small and medium-sized enterprises and the opportunities for a strong Europe.

, CEO of Deutsche Telekom, talks about the challenges of digitization in small and medium-sized enterprises and the opportunities for a strong Europe. What does the future of the Internet look like? Blockchain queen Shermin Voshmgir addresses this question. The founder of the Institute for Cryptoeconomics at the Vienna University of Economics and Business looks at the interplay between technology, art and social sciences.

addresses this question. The founder of the Institute for Cryptoeconomics at the Vienna University of Economics and Business looks at the interplay between technology, art and social sciences. Dr. Frederik G. Pferdt , Chief Innovation Evangelist at Google, has made it his mission to awaken an innovation mentality in everyone. He is convinced that creativity is in everyone.

, Chief Innovation Evangelist at Google, has made it his mission to awaken an innovation mentality in everyone. He is convinced that creativity is in everyone. Dr. Julia Shaw , best-selling author, forensic psychologist and memory researcher at University College London, is using artificial intelligence to try to combat discrimination in business.

, best-selling author, forensic psychologist and memory researcher at University College London, is using artificial intelligence to try to combat discrimination in business. Math helper, YouTube star and education expert Daniel Jung is considered a pioneer of "digital education systems". He believes "we have missed out on digital education."

is considered a pioneer of "digital education systems". He believes "we have missed out on digital education." Prof. Dr. Sabina Jeschke , former board member for digitization at Deutsche Bahn and professor at RWTH Aachen University, talks about the three phases of artificial intelligence.

You can find many more speakers at Digital X 2021 .

One city, four districts, more than 100 locations

Instead of being held at a central venue with a large stage, Digital X dives into the heart of Cologne’s life. The entire program of workshops, presentations, discussion panels and inspiring keynotes is spread across four neighborhoods in downtown Cologne with different thematic focuses:

Around Colonius , the Cologne telecommunications tower, everything is about inspiration with the latest technologies and innovations.

, the Cologne telecommunications tower, everything is about with the latest technologies and innovations. Disruption is the central theme in the Belgisches Viertel (Belgian Quarter), with a focus on digital education, home office and thrust.

is the central theme in the (Belgian Quarter), with a focus on digital education, home office and thrust. Under the heading Future , guests at the Cologne Stadtgarten will experience what the future could look like.

, guests at the will experience what the future could look like. Interactive is the motto in the Friesenviertel (Friesian Quarter) with different experiences.

The two-day event thrives on exchange and networking on site. Part of the event will also be broadcast live on the Digital X platform on the Internet. The platform can be accessed at any time via computer or mobile device. All information about Digital X can be found here .

Background

Digital X is Europe's largest cross-industry digitization initiative. More than 300 national and international partners are involved in it. Digital X 2021 will take place on September 7 and 8 in Cologne. The concept: network, exchange and learn from each other in the spirit of digital progress. The best companies will be honored with the "Digital Champions Award". Further details on the digitization initiative can be found at https://www.digital-x.eu/en and in our special Digital X .

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