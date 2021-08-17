Digital X 2021 dives into Cologne city life with top program
- Cologne city center becomes world exhibition of digitization
- More than 300 VIP speakers
- Pandemic-compliant concept in accordance with respective situation
With more than 300 speakers and thousands of expected participants, Digital X returns live to Cologne. On September 7 and 8, 2021, Europe's leading digital initiative will transform more than 100 popular Cologne locations such as pubs and hotels, co-working spaces and design manufactories into infotainment stages of digitization for 48 hours.
With Digital X, Deutsche Telekom and its partners also want to support the gastronomy and hotel industry, which has been massively affected by the pandemic. To this end, the partner companies are inviting Digital X guests to their info events in restaurants, pubs, cafés and bars in four Cologne neighborhoods. With its pandemic-compliant concept, Digital X meets the Ordinance on protection against Corona infection risks. Depending on the respective situation, short-term adjustments are possible.
Hagen Rickmann, Managing Director Business Customers at Telekom Deutschland GmbH and patron of the Digital X: "With Digital X, we are bringing a bit of normality back to the city of Cologne after a difficult one and a half years of having the pandemic. We want to look to the future, create positive momentum and get people excited about digitization."
The keynotes, expert talks, workshops and interactive presentations at Digital X will focus on digital solutions such as artificial intelligence, 5G, IoT, VR/AR and cloud, which enable sustainable business, drive digital education and support the changing world of work. For the Digital X speakers, the future is digital and sustainable:
You can find many more speakers at Digital X 2021 .
Instead of being held at a central venue with a large stage, Digital X dives into the heart of Cologne’s life. The entire program of workshops, presentations, discussion panels and inspiring keynotes is spread across four neighborhoods in downtown Cologne with different thematic focuses:
The two-day event thrives on exchange and networking on site. Part of the event will also be broadcast live on the Digital X platform on the Internet. The platform can be accessed at any time via computer or mobile device. All information about Digital X can be found here .
Background
Digital X is Europe's largest cross-industry digitization initiative. More than 300 national and international partners are involved in it. Digital X 2021 will take place on September 7 and 8 in Cologne. The concept: network, exchange and learn from each other in the spirit of digital progress. The best companies will be honored with the "Digital Champions Award". Further details on the digitization initiative can be found at https://www.digital-x.eu/en and in our special Digital X .
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