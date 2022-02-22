Zoom and Deutsche Telekom strengthen existing partnership by announcing Zoom X into the German market

Zoom Video Communications and Deutsche Telekom are strengthening their existing partnership with a jointly developed product, specifically tailored for the German market. Zoom X powered by Deutsche Telekom will combine Zoom's platform with the benefits of Deutsche Telekom’s network. Developed for business, corporate, and public sector customers, Zoom X will be available only from Deutsche Telekom from mid-2022.



Zoom X real-time media will run within the network of Deutsche Telekom. Leveraging Zoom’s seamless video communications platform, customers are enabled to set up and manage meetings intuitively across all end devices. Deutsche Telekom will provide the dial-in phone numbers for Germany and 50 other international countries to join meetings via phone only. Meeting participants’ data will be stored on servers located in Germany. Only the pseudonymized email address which is needed to sign up for and start the Zoom X meeting will be sent to the US. In addition, contracting, order processing, nationwide first-level support, and billing services will be provided by Deutsche Telekom.

X-times more possibilities for conferencing and telephony

With Zoom X, business customers no longer need their own phone system for voice communications. They will be able to communicate out of one application regardless of location and device using Zoom Phone with an assigned fixed German or international telephone number from Deutsche Telekom. Calls to a landline can be routed to a cell phone - even in a running call - with one click, for example.

New solution simplifies the pivot to a hybrid workspace

"Zoom X as an intuitive platform expands our offering for business customers and combines all relevant communication services. This way, we are helping to meet the market demand. Together with Zoom, we are thus driving the development of innovative solutions that facilitate new ways of working," says Hagen Rickmann, Managing Director Business Customers at Telekom Deutschland GmbH.

“By joining forces with Deutsche Telekom, we combined the seamless video communication platform that the German market loves with Deutsche Telekom's trusted network and service,” adds Ryan Azus, Chief Revenue Officer of Zoom. “Zoom’s mission is to make communications frictionless and secure. Through the Zoom platform, we connect people with each other in countries worldwide and across borders. An important component of frictionless communications is providing a service that takes into account the needs of different countries and regions. That is why we have tailored our offering to create a bespoke business solution for the German market.”

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance

Zoom Public Relations

Saskia Stolper

press@zoom.us

About Zoom

Zoom is for you. We help you express ideas, connect to others, and build toward a future limited only by your imagination. Our frictionless communications platform is the only one that started with video as its foundation, and we have set the standard for innovation ever since. That is why we are an intuitive, scalable, and secure choice for individuals, small businesses, and large enterprises alike. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ: ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom.