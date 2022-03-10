Open Telekom Cloud: international growth continues T-Systems offers public cloud resources in Switzerland

The Open Telekom Cloud continues to grow. With the Swiss Open Telekom Cloud, developed specifically for Switzerland, T-Systems is increasing its reach in Europe. With Swiss data centers, the IT provider now offers three cloud regions with service availability of 99.95 percent.

Data storage in Switzerland with the corresponding data protection guidelines means the offering is an ideal fit for strictly regulated industries. These include, for example, the finance and insurance industries, but also healthcare and the public sector. The Open Telekom Cloud in Germany offers a comparable service to public and private sector employees who handle sensitive data, such as doctors, lawyers and health insurance companies.

The Open Telekom Cloud's road to success began with the opening of the twin-core data centers in Magdeburg and Biere in 2014. Last year saw the expansion to Amsterdam in the Netherlands. Now, Swiss companies can also benefit from the advantages of a community cloud developed specifically for Switzerland.

"By expanding our offering to Switzerland, we are consistently continuing the growth of the Open Telekom Cloud," says Adel al Saleh, member of the Telekom Board of Management and CEO of T-Systems. "All data will be processed and stored exclusively in Swiss data centers, preserving the national data sovereignty of Switzerland and its economy." The expansion also supports T-Systems' strategy to become the number one IT service provider in the DACH region.

With the Swiss Open Telekom Cloud, companies in Switzerland can meet their needs for scalable IT resources while ensuring full control and sovereignty over their data. The cloud meets the highest security requirements. This applies both to the physical security of the data centers and to strict compliance with data security in accordance with the European General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR). Telekom's data centers are among the most modern and secure facilities in the world.

About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Group profile

About T-Systems : T-Systems profile