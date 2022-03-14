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Ukraine: Deutsche Telekom donates one million euros to the German Red Cross

1 min read

The war in Ukraine is a humanitarian disaster. Russia's attack on its neighboring country means hardship and suffering for the people. In view of this, Deutsche Telekom has made a donation of one million euros to the German Red Cross (DRK). 

Ukraine: Deutsche Telekom donates one million euros to the German Red Cross
Ukraine: Deutsche Telekom donates one million euros to the German Red Cross.

"The aid organizations are providing great humanitarian aid," says Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom. "We want to support the DRK in this." The DRK rescues people, helps in emergencies. It provides a community, stands by those in need and watches over international humanitarian law, in Germany and around the world. 

The DRK is currently taking over Tim Höttges' LinkedIn account for a week. There, the DRK reports on aid measures for Ukraine and refugees.

Comprehensive help 

For its part, Deutsche Telekom itself also offers aid for refugees. This includes SIM cards with free rates that are distributed via aid organizations. All of Deutsche Telekom's aid measures are summarized on the website www.telekom.com .

About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Group profile

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Media information: Deutsche Telekom supports refugees from Ukraine

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