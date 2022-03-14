Ukraine: Deutsche Telekom donates one million euros to the German Red Cross.

"The aid organizations are providing great humanitarian aid," says Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom. "We want to support the DRK in this." The DRK rescues people, helps in emergencies. It provides a community, stands by those in need and watches over international humanitarian law, in Germany and around the world.

The DRK is currently taking over Tim Höttges' LinkedIn account for a week. There, the DRK reports on aid measures for Ukraine and refugees.

Comprehensive help

For its part, Deutsche Telekom itself also offers aid for refugees. This includes SIM cards with free rates that are distributed via aid organizations. All of Deutsche Telekom's aid measures are summarized on the website www.telekom.com .

About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Group profile