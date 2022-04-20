Atos and Telekom deepen long-standing partnership with All-round worry-free communications solution from the cloud

Telekom and Atos are expanding their long-standing partnership. From the second quarter of 2022, they will offer a joint cloud-based solution for communication and collaboration: "Unify X powered by Telekom". The solution is part of the `Magenta Business Collaboration' product family for business customers. The basis for this is the 'Unify Office by RingCentral' offering.

Flexibility is the trump card

Customers can tailor the offer to their individual communication requirements. They either obtain the solution completely from the cloud or switch to hybrid scenarios if required. Both options can be combined with established Atos Unify offerings. Telekom's award-winning network paves the way to the cloud. At the same time, the "Company Flex Connection" gives customers sufficient leeway with regard to configuration. A comprehensive service portfolio and suitable end devices increase the added value for the customer.

Simplified transition for existing and new customers

Shared existing customers benefit from a special migration routine. This allows existing IT landscapes to be integrated into the new infrastructure in addition to the new offerings. This means they no longer have to switch between different applications and work more productively and efficiently. This secures investments already made in third-party business applications and promotes the individual path to cloud communication and digitalisation. New customers can also reap the benefits.

"By offering "Unify X powered by Telekom" as a solution from the cloud, we are responding to the demands from the market, which have increased extremely rapidly due to developments, especially in the last two years," comments Marcus Hänsel, CEO Atos Unify, "we are now pleased to jointly take the next evolutionary step in the partnership between Atos Unify and Telekom - from classic TDM telephony to IP telephony, CTI, UC, UCC and now to Enterprise Communication & Collaboration / Magenta Business Collaboration from the cloud."

"Agility, resilience and cost savings is what our customers need right now. With our partner Atos Unify, we are expanding our Magenta Business Collaboration gallery in this sense. We are thus uniting the old telephone system world with the new cloud world," says Peter Arbitter, Portfolio & Product Management at Telekom Deutschland GmbH. "Combined with our excellent network, best service and variable access, we offer our customers an unbeatable solution."

About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Group profile