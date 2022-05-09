Telekom works with adam&eve Berlin as lead agency creation

Telekom strengthens its brand and market communications. adam&eve Berlin becomes new lead agency creative for the German market. The communications of Europe's leading telecommunications provider are to become even more creative and effective. adam&eve Berlin will work closely with the DDB Hamburg team, which has already been responsible for the German market for 15 years.

“We have been working successfully with the DDB network in brand and market communications for many years. With adam&eve, the most renowned and most awarded agency in the DDB network, we will once again take our partnership to a new level. Creative excellence combined with international expertise tipped the scales in favor of adam&eve Berlin. We are very much looking forward to the collaboration,” says Dr. Christian Loefert, Head of Communications and Sales Marketing at Telekom Deutschland. “At the same time, we are continuing our very successful partnership with DDB Hamburg, which has already been in place for 15 years. The expertise of the respective teams complement each other perfectly.”

For Deutsche Telekom’s Chief Brand Officer Uli Klenke, the collaboration is also a win-win from an international perspective. “We want nothing less than the best telco communications in the world, especially in our core markets. We are confident that we will achieve this with adam&eve's recognized creativity and strategic excellence.”

To make the plan work, adam&eveDDB has opened a new location in Berlin. Here, international expertise and local competence are paired. The new adam&eve Berlin office will be creatively led by Chief Creative Officer Jens Pfau. The experienced and award-winning advertiser will in future be responsible for the conceptual and communicative aspects of Telekom's creative communications. Jens Pfau will be joined by Philipp Schwartz, who will be responsible for the agency's strategic product as Chief Strategy Officer.

“Deutsche Telekom’s exceptional global growth and local stature deserve world-leading, truly innovative creativity”, says Glen Lomas, President of DDB in EMEA. “Bringing adam&eve’s unique offering to Berlin and to the mix of existing DDB and Omnicom agencies that support DT in Germany and other key European markets will catalyze the fulfilment of this joint ambition.”

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