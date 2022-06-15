Telekom brand occupies top position

Deutsche Telekom scores again in terms of its brand value and occupies a top position. The BrandZ study "Top100 Most Valuable Global Brands" published today shows the company as the second most valuable German brand worldwide. According to the study, the brand value currently amounts to USD 64.6 billion. This puts Telekom just behind SAP (69.0) and well ahead of Mercedes-Benz (30.3), Siemens (29.2) and BMW (27.6) in a global comparison of German brands. The most valuable brand worldwide is Apple, ahead of Google and Amazon. In the overall ranking, the experts list Telekom in 32nd place.

Record growth compared with the previous year

Deutsche Telekom was able to significantly increase its value compared with the previous year. It managed a jump of 50 percent. The experts at Kantar list Telekom as the most valuable telecommunications brand in Europe by far. According to the study, the Group also ranks third among global telcos - behind Verizon and AT&T.

"Our successful performance is based on the consistent implementation of our brand strategy and the positive economic development of the company," explains Head of Brand Uli Klenke. "In addition to key financial figures, the study also takes into account the opinions of consumers. Thus, the result also underlines the trust that customers place in us."

The BrandZ analysts base the success of strong brands on a high-quality customer experience. In addition, trust is an important criterion, they say. Consumers expect brands to behave fairly. For more information on the study, visit www.kantar.com .

Deutsche Telekom one of the most valuable brands worldwide

Deutsche Telekom already scored at the beginning of the year as one of the most valuable brands worldwide. The experts from "Brand Finance Global 500" list the company among the top 20 worldwide and by far the most valuable telecommunications brand in Europe. According to the study, the Group also improves to second place among global telcos - behind Verizon and ahead of AT&T and China Mobile. In addition, according to Brand Finance, Telekom ranks second behind Mercedes-Benz among the world's leading German companies.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance