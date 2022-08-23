Digital X: Telekom brings world stars Muse to Cologne for exclusive concert

Mega show in the middle of Cologne: Muse will play an exclusive Telekom Street Gigs concert at Digital X in Cologne's MediaPark on September 13th. The British rock giants will present songs of new album "Will Of The People" exclusively and classics like “Uprising” und “Starlight” as part of the world exhibition of digitalisation. The special performance will be shown from around 8.30 pm via the channel #dabeiTV on MagentaTV, in the free livestream and on all social media channels of MagentaMusik. "We are very much looking forward to meeting the fans in Germany and presenting our new songs to them at Digital X," explains Muse frontman Matt Bellamy.

Christian Loefert, Head of Communications and Sales Marketing at Telekom Deutschland, is excited about the musical highlight of Digital X. "One of the biggest rock bands of our time is playing at the world exhibition of digitalisation. That fits. This will not only be a special moment for the visitors of Digital X, but also for all fans watching at home or on the road."

One of the best rock bands in the world

Muse are considered one of the best live bands in the world. The Brits have sold over 30 million albums worldwide and won numerous music awards. Among them are two Grammy Awards, one American Music Award, five MTV Europe Music Awards, two Brit Awards, ten NME Awards and seven Q Awards, to name but a few. On August 26th, Muse will release "Will Of The People", their ninth studio album.

Usually, the British rock stars fill arenas. The Cologne show will take place in an exclusive setting. The limited tickets are available to Digital X participants. In addition, private Telekom customers can also purchase tickets free of charge on MagentaMusik from September 1st, 6 p.m.

Visit us at the Digital X 2022

Digital X is coming back to Cologne on 13th and 14th September .2022. Once again Cologne's city centre will become a world exhibition of digitalisation in 2022 with stages, marketplaces, brand houses and top-class speakers. Megatrends of the future and digital solutions will be brought to life - in the areas of mobility, sustainability and health, among others. Digital X is Europe's largest cross-industry digitisation initiative. Organised by Deutsche Telekom, it involves over 300 national and international partners. You can find more details at www.telekom.com/digitalx

The Muse gig will also be broadcast live in Cologne's trendy bistro Hallmackenreuther . During Digital X, the MagentaTV Lounge here will also offer all interested parties a colourful program - in the afternoons. For example, on September 13th there will be a panel on "Innovations in Football" with Alex Dechant, Christian Straßburger and Jan Henkel. On September 14th, star chef Tim Raue will be a guest at the live special of the talk format "Bestbesetzung" with Johannes B. Kerner. And from the early evening onwards there will be an after-job party on both days.

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