5G for all budgets: T Phone and T Phone Pro now also available in Germany

From January 24, consumers in Germany will be able to benefit from the full potential of the 5G network with the T Phone and T Phone Pro without having to compromise on quality, experience, and security. Thanks to this new offer starting at 1 euro when purchased in combination with a MagentaMobil rate plan, Deutsche Telekom is offering consumers in Germany access to the fastest network at a low price. Since October 2022, customers in eight European markets (Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia, Poland, and Slovakia) have already been benefiting from Deutsche Telekom’s new product. With the T Phone and T Phone Pro, Deutsche Telekom is bringing the successful collaboration from the United States to Europe and is also strengthening the existing partnership with Google.

Great smartphones on great rate plans

With super-fast speeds, 5G brings people closer to the digitalized future. From education to entertainment – digital content and products are available immediately and quickly at all times with 5G. Deutsche Telekom has set itself the goal of ensuring that everybody can have access to the 5G network. The T Phone will only cost 219 euros and the T Phone Pro is priced at 269 euros. And when purchased with any MagentaMobil rate plan, the smartphone models will only cost 1 euro respectively.

“The 5G network plays an important role in the digital future of our country and that’s why it must be available to everybody. To ensure access for all, our team has developed the T Phone and T Phone Pro smartphone models that are excellent value for money and, of course, are 5G ready. They offer users everything they need, from entertainment to countless digital products and services – at an excellent price,” explains Torsten Brodt, Head of Mobile Communications and Convergence at Telekom Deutschland.

T Phone Pro part of the current campaign

The T Phone Pro is being promoted as part of the MagentaMobil rates campaign "The more you are, the cheaper it gets." At the end of December, there was a reunion with the Nixnetz family in the animated world of 2D, 3D and stop-motion. Even the grandfather now benefits from the low-cost family rate. With a smartphone, he is simply much easier to reach. The T Phone Pro is the affordable entry into the 5G world for everyone and every budget. The 10-second commercial with the core message "The 5G smartphone for every budget" will run on high-reach stations from January 24. In addition, a 360-degree campaign will be rolled out across online, social, out-of-home, print and in Telekom stores.

Premium hardware and software for the best 5G experience

The T Phones are based on T-Mobile US’ own brand “REVVL” smartphones that the company developed together with the leading software developer Google. Together, they offer reliable and consistently good operation thanks to premium hardware and software. The heart of both “T” branded models is a robust and reliable 2.2 GHz MediaTek Dimensity 700 Octa-Core processor. A large 6.5” IPS LCD display with HD+ (T Phone) or ultra-large 6.8” IPS LCD display with HD+ (T Phone Pro) ensure the smartphone can be used comfortably without any judder thanks to 4 GB (T Phone) or 6 GB (T Phone Pro) of RAM. Thanks to the 50 megapixel triple camera and the 5 megapixel front-facing camera (T Phone) or the 50 megapixel quad camera and the 16 megapixel front-facing camera respectively (T Phone Pro), both models are able to take detailed high-quality photos. The T Phone (64 GB) and the T Phone Pro (128 GB) both have excellent storage capacity. The T Phone has an excellent battery life thanks to its 4,500 mAh battery and the T Phone Pro’s 5,000 mAh battery can also be charged inductively.

Sustainable phone covers manufactured by the Swedish “A Good Company” brand can also be purchased specifically for both models. These covers are made from linseed granules and are fully compostable. Customers can return their old phone covers to the manufacturer who can fully recycle them and feed them back into the recycled material cycle. The covers can be purchased in various colors for 29.95 euros and are available in Telekom Shops and online.

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