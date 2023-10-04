T-Systems Adds Security Specialization to Google Cloud Premier Partner Status for the Sell and Service Engagement Model.

T-Systems has achieved Premier Partner status for Google Cloud in the Sell and Service Engagement Model for another year. This represents the highest possible partner level. The Deutsche Telekom IT business customer division also added the Security Specialization to its Google Cloud services. These certifications underscore T-Systems’ commitment to delivering the highest standards and comprehensive expertise for Google Cloud services.

Coveted Security Specialization

Specializations mark the highest level of technical expertise for Google Cloud partners. Specializations are awarded based on partners’ capabilities, as demonstrated by successful customer projects.



Various reference customers were provided, including AI language model provider Lengoo. The Berlin-based company now benefits from the innovation and scale of Google Cloud’s global backbone, combined with sovereign controls managed by T-Systems within Europe. “The T-Systems Sovereign Cloud powered by Google Cloud creates more data sovereignty and thus more trust for Lengoo's customers in our language-based AI solutions,” explains Alexander Gigga, CMO at Lengoo.

“We are delighted that our Sovereign Cloud offering has been awarded the Security Specialization,” explains Andreas Greis, Senior Vice President, Google Powerhouse at T-Systems. “Security is embedded into T-Systems’ DNA. The Specialization ensures our customers that we are delivering the highest possible level of security, as they have come to expect from us.”

“Our partners like T-Systems are helping customers accelerate their digital transformations with Google Cloud products and services,” said Kim Lasseter, Global Director, Partner Advantage Program Design & Strategy, Google Cloud. “T-Systems has achieved Security Specialization, recognizing their high level of technical expertise and experience adding value within Google Cloud.”

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