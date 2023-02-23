MWC 2023: Deutsche Telekom in the Livestream

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) starts in Barcelona on Monday. Deutsche Telekom will be there again with a booth. A program highlight: the "Magenta Keynote" in the early Monday afternoon. Here, Claudia Nemat and Dominique Leroy make it clear what things we are working on in the here and now. To positively shape the future for people and the environment as Deutsche Telekom. Fittingly: the Deutsche Telekom motto "Giving Technology a Heartbeat".

Deutsche Telekom invites you to experience all of this live at its booth in Barcelona. It shows how it accompanies business customers in their activities. How it enables global services with partners and a network open to the latest digital developments. Even in remote places. And just as it supports consumers in making their everyday life simple and secure with digital services. In short: the finest (network) technologies and an exclusive look behind the scenes. And with everything: sustainability.

Be there via live stream. On Monday, February 27, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (MET) at www.telekom.com/medien. You can read the entire stage program here .

In this video we reveal four reasons to follow the MWC.

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