T-Systems becomes AWS Networking Competency Partner

T-Systems announced today that is has been recognized for its Amazon Web Services (AWS) Networking Competency. The Deutsche Telekom business-customer subsidiary has successfully met AWS’s high technical bar and quality requirements for connecting customers’ existing infrastructure to the cloud. The AWS Networking Competency especially recognizes T-Systems’ know-how when it comes to connecting different locations or services in a highly resilient and cost-optimized way.

Reliable, secure connectivity with the cloud – from any device

Customers’ existing networks – legacy on-premise infrastructure, telecommunications devices, or devices from the Internet of Things – require reliable and secure connectivity to the Cloud. The Networking Competency differentiates T-Systems as an AWS Partner that delivers these connectivity solutions for its customers, end-to-end. This begins with advisory services around customers’ current infrastructure set-up and requirements, leading to a detailed implementation plan. T-Systems has decades of experience in networking and expertise in managing reliable, secure connectivity at scale.

Greg Hyttenrauch, SVP Global Cloud Computing at T-Systems, states: "Connectivity with the cloud is an often overlooked but central building block of digitalization. Recognition as an AWS Networking Competency Partner underlines our commitment in this area.”

By May 2020, T-Systems became part of the AWS Managed Service Provider Program. This Networking Competency distinction sits alongside T-Systems’ premier partner status, the AWS Direct Connect and Well-Architected Partner designation, as well as the AWS Migration, SAP and Security Competencies. T-Systems plans to continue driving value for its customers through its strong relationship with AWS, expanding its managed cloud solutions while being relentlessly committed to security and data privacy.

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