One device for all functions: Deutsche Telekom, in collaboration with Intel, flexibly connect company sites worldwide

The demand for bandwidth from companies around the world is increasing. The cost of connecting new sites or branches to the MPLS network is high. Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) is reaching its limits. Companies are looking for an alternative solution. Deutsche Telekom offers a new product bundle, with premium internet, guaranteed services, service level agreements (SLAs) and universal equipment (uCPE box). Network functions (VNF) can be expanded and virtualized. Companies can flexibly extend their worldwide locations with highly secure internet accesses. Companies also have the benefit to choose Intel On Demand in partnership with Deutsche Telecom where they only pay for the uCPE capacity used. Deutsche Telekom will offer the new product in the first half of 2023.

High-performance internet to connect sites around the world

Deutsche Telekom offers premium internet and uCPE boxes to corporate customers in Germany with overseas operations. The service is also available to companies with headquarters in other countries wishing to network their international sites. Taking local conditions into account, the offer also applies to markets with stringent regulations such as China. Premium internet is the high-performance version of internet connections. It offers low latency and optimizes packet loss. It also offers maximum throughput and high voice and video quality. Business customers can reach their cloud environments from anywhere at any time. For example, simple mobility solutions can be introduced for employees working remotely. Deutsche Telekom operates the high-performance internet solution on an end-to-end basis.

"We are one of the first providers worldwide to offer a highly flexible and scalable SD hardware solution. Thanks to the open-source operating system, we will continuously provide new functions that our customers can use flexibly, as required. They have access to a VNF catalogue in which we provide modern, vendor-independent solutions, for example SASE and Zero Trust," says Peter Arbitter, responsible for Portfolio & Product Management at Telekom Deutschland.

One device for all network functions

The uCPE box combines and virtualizes network services in one device: SD-WAN, firewall, routing optimization and other functions. Previously, separate devices were required for each of these. A uCPE box is easier to install and operate. The logistical effort is lower. All booked functions are immediately available. New software or updates can be administered remotely. The box needs significantly less space and helps to ensure sustainability, thanks to a single device and VNF lean logistics processes. If only one device is used and air-conditioned, power consumption is reduced. This lowers the carbon footprint of the product.

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The box is equipped with several Intel multicore processors. Companies decide how many of these processors they will use upon ordering. If demand increases, computing capacities and VNFs can be added flexibly. Retrofitting new hardware is not necessary. If fewer IT services are needed, companies simply reduce their capacities. Intel On Demand provides flexibility and enables customers to scale performance and capacity in response to business needs. The costs of investment and operation are lower, as compared to the conventional CPE model, because all VNF are available via the uCPE box.

"Delivering cloud management capabilities to the network, along with the Intel On Demand consumption model, means that our enterprise customers can realize important cost savings, security benefits and increased scalability," said Bob Ghaffari, VP Network and Edge Group, GM Enterprise and Cloud Network Division at Intel. "Our collaboration with Deutsche Telekom on the uCPE box and the open-source operating system, delivers all of these benefits and also makes it possible to incorporate solutions from multiple vendors that further enhance capabilities of the box."

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