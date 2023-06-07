Wolfgang Metze becomes Director Private Customers at Telekom

Wolfgang Metze (50) will take over responsibility as Managing Director Private Customers at Telekom in Germany on August 1, 2023. He will thus become part of the Telekom Deutschland management team. Metze will report directly to Telekom's Board member for Germany, Srini Gopalan.

Wolfgang Metze succeeds André Almeida, who is moving to Group Development within the Group as of August 1. In his new role, he will be responsible for Investment Management and Tribe Lead US. In the future, he will report to Thorsten Langheim, Telekom´s Board member for USA & Group Development.

As Director Private Customers, Wolfgang Metze will be responsible for Deutsche Telekom's fixed-network and mobile communications business. In addition to the strategy and implementation of the fiber-optic roll-out in Germany, this also includes the topics of Customer Experience and Magenta Entertainment (TV).

More than 20 years of experience in management positions

Metze can look back on more than 20 years of experience in various management positions, including more than ten years successfully managing consumer-related business areas. Wolfgang Metze was Chief Consumer Officer (CCO) and member of the Executive Board of Teléfonica Deutschland until June 2022. He left this position at his own request around a year ago to take on new challenges.

The diploma businessman and trained banker, Wolfgang began his career at Deutsche Telekom/T-Mobile Deutschland in 2000, and most recently held the role of SVP Consumer Business at Telekom Deutschland before joining Teléfonica in 2017.

“Outstanding leadership and game changing launches”

“I would like to thank André for his outstanding leadership. André has been a huge part of the transformation journey at Telekom Deutschland. His passion for customers and the way he has driven NPS, the quality of teamwork and focus on outstanding go to market and the bold, game changing launches he has driven have together created a high performance Private Consumer Business. I am truly grateful for his passion and commitment and we will miss him. That said, I am delighted that he will move to another role within Deutsche Telekom, where I am sure he will work his magic again”, said Telekom Deutschland CEO Srini Gopalan.

“At the same time, I am delighted that Wolfgang is returning to Telekom. He is just the right person for the challenges ahead in the consumer market and in accelerating fiber rollout. Wolfgang brings a wealth of experience and has an impressive track record in strategy, governance and operational execution in multi-billion telecoms companies. He had made a lasting impression during his first time at Telekom and has also made a difference in his five years at Telefónica”, said Gopalan.

Wolfgang Metze, designated Managing Director Private Customers at Telekom in Germany:

"My return to Telekom feels very good to me. I started here 22 years ago as a trainee, and I am now responsible for the private customer business together with a strong management team and many committed colleagues. After the great and successful time I had at Telefónica, I'm looking forward to my new role. We will turn customers into fans. We achieve this with the most customer-friendly and innovative products and services on the market and the best networks. Our customers will always be in the centre of our attention. The focus will be on profitable marketing of products for the entire household based on the most advanced fiber-optic infrastructure in Germany and the further convergence of broadband, TV, mobile communications and other services."

André Almeida: "I would like to thank my team for giving their all for our customers every day. The further development of our MagentaEins convergence offer, our steadily growing customer base in fiber optics, or our family-friendly offers in mobile communications are milestones on the way to becoming a thoroughly customer-focused company. I would like to thank Srini and the management team for the trust they have placed in me over the past years and look forward to my new role."



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