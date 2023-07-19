Digital X 2023 in Cologne: „Be digital. Stay human.“

The world exhibition of digitalization returns to Cologne. Two million square meters of event space, 5 stages, 2,500 square meters of marketplace and over 50,000 expected participants: on September 20 and 21, 2023, Cologne will once again become a factory for the future. In the heart of the Rhine metropolis, the innovations of tomorrow can be experienced first-hand. Together with more than 300 partners in over 100 brandhouses, Europe's leading digitalization initiative will present trends and technical innovations that today already give an idea of how we will live and work in the future - from 5G to automation and process optimization, cloud and IoT, data rooms and blockchain to artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

Megatrends: Humans at the center of all new developments

Under the motto "Be digital. Stay human", Digital X is looking at current technological developments. Leading minds from society, science and business will discuss how digitalization can make our world more socially fair, livable and sustainable.

"Digital transformation affects us all. But we need to balance it with our ethical responsibility and humanity. Just as we need digital transformation, we need to discuss its facets, both its positive and challenging aspects. Digital X offers guidance - by practical example, in a personsl way and at eye level," says Hagen Rickmann, patron of Digital X and Director Business Telekom Deutschland.

The focus is on topics around the four megatrends of the future of work, connected business, security and sustainability: automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning are changing work both in terms of workload and the tasks involved. Much goes automatically - everything goes faster. Digital technology can also make a significant contribution to climate protection. But the more networked a company is, the more it must protect itself against threats such as data loss or hacking.

Digitalization that inspires - with an award-winning event concept

Over 250 top speakers from the worlds of politics, business and science will take to the stage to share their views on digitalization. Among them Björn Ulvaeus, Swedish musician and co-founder of ABBA, one of the most successful bands in music history. Also joining the event is Amy Webb - one of today's most renowned futurists, speaking in Europe for the first time. She is an author, university lecturer and founder and CEO of the Future Today Institute.

Visitors experience innovations across four quarters of Cologne's city center: In Mediapark, "Friesenviertel", "Belgisches Viertel" and around "Stadtgarten". Workshops and master classes encourage individual exchanges of information, flanked by numerous music and cultural events throughout the city. This includes the Equal eSports Festival for the third time, at "Rheinterrassen". The Digital X editions in Cologne of 2021 and 2022 has already received three international awards for its unique concept.

The ultimate venue for digital progress

Parallel to Digital X, DMEXCO will take place in Cologne on September 20 and 21, 2023. Both events are driven by the conviction that only the promotion of innovation and the exchange of knowledge can advance the digital transformation. This year, the two events are cooperating for the first time to form the digital hotspot in Europe. One of the planned measures is a ticket cooperation . This will enable visitors to the individual events to attend both of them. In addition, the partners are developing joint sessions on the most important topics for the Digital X and DMEXCO conference stages.

Digital X Award for digital pioneers

As in the previous year, the German association of small and medium-sized businesses BVMW and Deutsche Telekom will be awarding pioneers of digitalization in SMEs at Digital X. The prize will be presented to leading examples of successful digitalization giving pioneers the stage to present and discuss their concepts, use cases and innovations and thus inspire other companies. For more information, visit digital-x.eu .

Visit us at Digital X 2023

Digital X is coming back to Cologne on September 20 and 21, 2023. With stages, marketplaces, brand houses and top-class speakers, Cologne's city center will become a world exhibition of digitalization in 2023 once more. Megatrends of the future and digital solutions will be brought to life - in the areas of future of work, connected business, security and sustainability. Digital X is Europe's largest cross-industry digitalization initiative, organized by Deutsche Telekom with more than 300 national and international partners involved. For more details, visit www.telekom.com/digital-x-special .

About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Group profile