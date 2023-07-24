T-Systems to offer customers access to IQM quantum systems through the cloud

T-Systems has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with IQM Quantum Computers , the European leader in building superconducting quantum computers, to provide its customers with cloud access to IQM’s quantum systems.

T-Systems customers will be able to train their skills and develop use-cases on IQM's quantum infrastructure. This access will be integrated into the Deutsche Telekom affiliate’s cloud landscape. T-Systems will also offer its customers dedicated quantum know-how and training, tailored to their needs in a set of different customizable packages. These range from one-day introductory sessions through business case proofs-of-concept over several months.

Quantum Computing opens up novel approaches to algorithm design. The future technology could solve problems too complex for today’s computers. Experts forecast vast potential in the areas of machine learning, security, optimization and simulation.

In March this year, T-Systems launched its Quantum-as-a-Service (QaaS) offering. This announcement sees T-Systems expand its offering to a “multicloud” quantum landscape.

“I’m delighted that we are growing our quantum offering. This technology will play a central role in Europe’s future competitiveness.” states Adel Al-Saleh, Deutsche Telekom board member and Chief Executive of T-Systems. Al-Saleh continues: “Today’s announcement with IQM means our customers can access a truly sovereign quantum environment, built and managed from within Europe.”

The Head of Partnership of IQM Quantum Computers, Dr. Peter Eder, says: "With our technical track record and quantum technology capabilities, we are excited to extend our quantum services to T-Systems customers and fuel the adoption of quantum computing for the global enterprise market."

Dr. Eder added that the partnership underlines IQM’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to enterprise customers, and this announcement underscores its dedication to empowering partners with the tools needed to stay at the forefront of technological advancement and boost business growth.

About IQM Quantum Computers

IQM is the European leader in building quantum computers. IQM provides on-premises quantum computers for supercomputing centres and research labs and offers full access to its hardware. For industrial customers, IQM delivers quantum advantage through a unique application-specific, co-design approach. IQM’s commercial quantum computers include Finland’s first commercial 54-qubit quantum computer with VTT, IQM-led consortium’s (Q-Exa) HPC quantum accelerator in Germany, and IQM processors will also be used in the first quantum accelerator in Spain. IQM has over 250 employees with offices in Paris, Madrid, Munich, Singapore, and Espoo.

About quantum computing

Quantum computing draws on the fundamental laws of nature to carry out calculations using quantum bits — qubits. Unlike each bit on a classical computing system, which can represent either 1 or 0, qubits occupy a “superposition”, representing a probability distribution between 0 and 1. This allows for exploration of exponentially larger compute spaces, and gives quantum computers the potential to solve complex problems beyond the means of even the most powerful classical supercomputers.

By integrating quantum computing into their portfolio, T-Systems aims to further leverage their leadership position in advisory, cloud services and digital solutions beyond the local markets in key focus industries. The ultimate goal is to provide clients with a seamless experience, incorporated into their cloud landscape, as they look to uncover the potential of quantum computing for their businesses.

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