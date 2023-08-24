Digital X: Thirty Seconds to Mars to present exclusive new album

Exclusive Premiere: Telekom presents Thirty Seconds to Mars at Digital X on September 20. The US multi-platinum band fronted by singer and Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto and drummer Shannon Leto, will perform at Cologne's MediaPark. As part of the global showcase of digital innovation, the US superstars are performing fan favorite hits along with songs from their new album "It's The End Of The World But It's A Beautiful Day" for the first time.

Fans can watch the unique performance at home or while on the go as free live stream on MagentaMusik.de and on corresponding social media channels or on MagentaTV, channel 141 for standard programming, and on #dabeiTV channel.

Jared and Shannon Leto are looking forward to the show: “We can’t wait to be back in Germany this September, it’s been too long since we’ve performed there”. Special thanks to Telekom for having us back to play at their Street Gig for the second time. We can’t wait to share new music and revisit some of our favorite songs in Cologne.”

For Christian Loefert, Head of Marketing Communication at Telekom Deutschland, the performance by the trending alternative rock band is a highlight of the world's largest digitalization fair: “The Digital X is uniting technological advancement and inspiration. As Telekom, we take pride in using our network to create innovative and exceptional music experiences for our customers and music enthusiasts. The Street Gig with Thirty Seconds To Mars as part of Digital X is another illustration of this commitment. This will be an unforgettable concert and pure entertainment – for everyone present on-site, at home, and on the go via their mobile devices”.

Album Releases on September 15

The new and sixth album is titled "It's The End Of The World But It's A Beautiful Day" and will be released on September 15, with the first single Stuck teasing a new sound fort he band. The band's most recent album was "America," released in 2018. It peaked at number one on the German charts, number two in the USA, and number four in the UK. The band is one of the top live acts in contemporary music, sold over eight million albums and performs in sold-out stadium.

The Cologne show takes place in an exclusive setting. Tickets cannot be purchased. However, with the Telekom’s loyalty program Magenta Moments and a bit of luck, Telekom customers can secure exclusive tickets for free. Starting from September 6th (time to be determined), the tickets will be available. The Telekom loyalty program Magenta Moments can be accessed through the heart icon in the Magenta Moments app.

Visit Us at Digital X 2023

Digital X returns to Cologne on September 21 and 22 2023. With stages, marketplaces, brand houses, and high-profile speakers, Cologne's city center will once again become a global showcase of digitalization in 2023. Megatrends of the future and digital solutions will come to life in the areas of Future of Work, Connected Business, Security, and Sustainability. Digital X is Europe's largest cross-industry digitalization initiative. Organized by Deutsche Telekom, it involves over 300 national and international partners. For further details, visit www.telekom.com/digitalx .

About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Group profile