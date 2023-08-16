T-Systems’ Google Cloud capabilities recognized by leading analyst

ISG has recognized T-Systems’ Google Cloud capabilities in its Provider Lens benchmark report. The leading technology research firm carried out the analysis on providers within the Google Cloud partner ecosystem. T-Systems was awarded “Leader” status for managed services, as well as “Rising Star” status for implementation and integration services.

In the managed services category, offerings were assessed on the extent to which they optimize enterprise cloud workloads, reduce costs and ensure compliance and security. T-Systems received “Leader” status for providing a holistic portfolio for Google Cloud including consulting. Beyond the Google Cloud expertise the analysts mentioned the T-Systems Sovereign Cloud powered by Google Cloud as an outstanding offering. The Sovereign Controls allow customers to meet data residency and other digital sovereignty requirements.

T-Systems received a “Rising Star” in the area of implementation and integration services, with mention of the Deutsche Telekom’s business customer IT division’s extensive track record with major enterprise in Europe. ISG considers “Rising Stars” as offerings with promising portfolios or the market experience to become a Leader, with a corresponding roadmap and focus on key market trends and customer requirements.



“We are pleased to be recognized with Leadership and Rising Star statuses in the Google partner ecosystem,” explains Andreas Greis, SVP Google Powerhouse at T-Systems. “The results of the ISG Provider Lens underscore the quality of our service, as well as the unique proposition which our Sovereign Cloud delivers to the market.”

“The introduction of T-Systems Sovereign Cloud powered by Google Cloud to address data sovereignty issues, combined with its extensive track record with major enterprises in Europe, makes T-Systems a Rising Star in implementation and integration services for Google Cloud in Europe,” said Mark Purdy from ISG.

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