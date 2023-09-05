Deutsche Telekom and Partners Demonstrate Multi-Domain 5G Dynamic Slicing Orchestration for Enterprise Services

Deutsche Telekom, Blue Planet, Ericsson, and Mavenir, have jointly demonstrated in a proof of concept (PoC) the agility benefits of multi-domain orchestration with open APIs to automatically create new slice-based service offerings on-demand.

The joint proof-of-concept showcases how enterprises can place a service order in Deutsche Telekom’s customer portal, which starts the configuration of a secure, dedicated network slice with guaranteed Quality of Service (QoS) levels that are specific to their connectivity requirements. Slices are implemented as a dynamic and automated end-to-end service offering that is activated in minutes across the 5G network from the User Equipment (UE) to the enterprise user’s application. To implement this enterprise service use case, the partners worked together to deploy a 5G Standalone (SA) network infrastructure in test mode at Deutsche Telekom’s labs in Darmstadt and Bonn.

The setup included the integration of a customer portal as a part of Business Support System (BSS) provided by Deutsche Telekom, a commercially available Multi Domain Service Orchestrator (MDSO) delivered by Blue Planet, a cloud-native 5G Core (5GC) from Mavenir and the Radio Access Network (RAN) from Ericsson, which also includes network management capabilities. Additionally, Deutsche Telekom’s proprietary network resource qualification system, named Bookkeeper, was used for service feasibility control.



Given the diversity of 5G network technology, open APIs are necessary to integrate and manage elements across a variety of technology domains and suppliers. The set of interfaces used in this PoC included industry-standard Open APIs from TM Forum.

The following capabilities were successfully proven in the PoC:

­Product order placement by the enterprise customer

Order decomposition and distribution to technology domains by MDSO

Model-driven RAN and Core domains -slice orchestration and end-to-end service orchestration in minutes

Dynamic instantiation of network functions such as User Plane Function (UPF)

Customer SIMs subscription and provisioning

Changsoon Choi, VP, Network Service Differentiation and Convergence, Deutsche Telekom: “Our enterprise customers are demanding tailored and flexible connectivity services. Working with our partners in this ground-breaking PoC, we successfully validated a multi-domain orchestration to show how customers can order slices dynamically in minutes by clicking a few options. Dynamic slicing and automation are key innovations that will play a crucial role to enable the delivery of on-demand 5G offerings with guaranteed quality of service for our enterprise customers.

Joe Cumello, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Blue Planet, a division of Ciena, says: “With the help of Blue Planet’s MDSO, Deutsche Telekom can automatically create new slice-based service offerings on-demand in this ground-breaking PoC. With their vision of leveraging dynamic network slicing and automation, Deutsche Telekom is leading the digital telco transformation for Communication Services Providers worldwide.”

Daniel Leimbach, Head of CU Western Europe, Ericsson, says: “We are pleased to have been able to collaborate so effectively once more with our longstanding partners at Deutsche Telekom to develop such important capabilities. Providing robust and flexible 5G network slicing services on-demand to enterprises will be an important element in bringing the true value of 5G to life as we facilitate new, commercially successful business use cases.”

Ashok Khuntia, President, Core Networks, Mavenir, says: “Mavenir is committed to support Deutsche Telekom’s 5G Standalone business objectives through enablement of dynamic network slicing. Mavenir’s cloud-native 5G Core exposes Open APIs allowing enterprise customers to seamlessly request deployment and configuration of dedicated 5G Core user and control plane network functions, as well as to provision corresponding subscribers’ profiles through an orchestration layer. This joint activity demonstrates the monetization opportunity of offering guaranteed and on demand service level agreement at any time and location.”

Network Slicing

Network Slicing is a key architectural feature in 5G SA that enables multiple virtual networks to be created on a single physical network infrastructure. Different service characteristics and quality parameters can then be provided to each 'slice' adapted to customer needs and with full isolation between slices. These technical enablers will support operators to develop new differentiated services and business models, taking advantage of the premium connectivity 5G SA can deliver.

About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Group profile

About Blue Planet : Blue Planet provides proven software solutions that accelerate digital transformation through intelligent automation. With more than 200 deployments worldwide, our modular, vendor-agnostic product portfolio enables real-time visibility and control to manage changing network operating environments. Backed by a global team of delivery specialists and an ecosystem of partners, Blue Planet is a division of Ciena that combines expertise across IT, network, and business operations to enable the agility necessary for creating differentiated end-customer experiences. www.blueplanet.com

About Mavenir : Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 300 Communications Service Providers and Enterprises in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. www.mavenir.com

About Ericsson : Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com