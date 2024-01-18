Quality confirmed: TÜV Rheinland approves award process of the Deutsche Telekom sustainability labels

Deutsche Telekom has received confirmation from TÜV Rheinland: The entire awarding process of Deutsche Telekom’s two sustainability labels has been validated and certified by TÜV Rheinland. The awarding process also includes professional impact measurement. Deutsche Telekom had commissioned TÜV Rheinland to carry out a certification audit. The aim was to determine whether the awarding process of the #GreenMagenta and the #GoodMagenta labels is reliable and the audit confirmed that both labels as well as the impact measurement are viable.

This independent confirmation means that customers can now be even more confident in the transparency and reliability of Deutsche Telekom’s sustainability labels. The labels provide trustworthy and simple guidance when purchasing a product or using a service. They also allow people to identify Deutsche Telekom’s sustainable products and services at a glance.

Assuming responsibility with impact measurement

Deutsche Telekom’s impact measurement tool records ecological and social impacts. For example, it measures CO2 emissions along the entire value chain – from the point where the required raw materials are extracted to the end of the product’s life. The impact measurement tool also indicates which of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals the product or service has a positive influence on.

The impact measurement process helps identify products and services that have a particularly positive impact on the environment or society. Deutsche Telekom recognizes them with its sustainability labels. #GoodMagenta identifies projects and initiatives that stand out for their social and community commitment in the digital world. In turn, #GreenMagenta recognizes products and solutions that are particularly sustainable in ecological terms. Examples include the digital delivery note and smart ground water monitoring . Both projects have been awarded the #GreenMagenta label.

“Sustainability is also becoming more and more important with regard to procurement. Whether DAX-listed companies or the public sector: When awarding contracts, potential customers want to know whether we can help them achieve their climate goals and how sustainable our solutions are. The validation of our test procedure means it is now in black and white: We ensure top quality also in terms of sustainability,” explains Klaus Werner, Director for Business Customers at Telekom Deutschland.

Creating transparency with sustainability labels

With #GreenMagenta and #GoodMagenta, the two sustainability labels that have been tested by TÜV Rheinland, Deutsche Telekom is closing a significant gap in the telecommunications market as the labels are specifically oriented towards the testing and validation of products and solutions in the industry. The test process can be flexibly applied to digital solutions or hardware. The two labels offer consumers orientation when deciding what to buy. And they demonstrably support business customers in achieving their sustainability goals and make it easier to comply with regulatory requirements with respect to sustainability. Not only that, the labels help customers to transparently communicate their own sustainability commitment.

Further information on Deutsche Telekom’s sustainability labels can be found here.

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