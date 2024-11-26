Enchanting Gifts at Magenta Moments: Christmas Weeks Full of Presents and Surprises

Private customers of Telekom can rejoice: Starting from early December until Christmas, they can expect extraordinary loyalty gifts and high-quality sweepstakes at Magenta Moments in the MeinMagenta App.

Magenta Moments Christmas Weeks: December 1 to 31

Those who activate notifications in the MeinMagenta App and receive push notifications will not miss any of the promotions:

From December 1 to 31, Telekom is doubling the data bonus for existing mobile customers. The amount of the bonus is individual and depends on the duration of the contract relationship. All private customers using a current-generation MagentaMobil contract or switching to one are eligible to receive the data bonus through Magenta Moments. The same applies to PlusCards as well as Young and Prepaid mobile tariffs. The Christmas bonus will be available starting December 1 and can be activated independently. Unused data volume expires on December 31.

In the first week of December, there will be a Hollywood-worthy streaming gift.

In the second week of December, there will be promotions related to the Christmas tree.

In the third week of December, Magenta Moments will offer cinematic experiences.

All gifts and promotions are available while supplies last.

Additionally, there are great chances to win high-quality sweepstakes:

Christmas Shopping in New York : Win 2x individual trips for 2 people each – including accommodation in a central location, flights, transfers, as well as meals and shopping budget. Participation period: 11/25/24-12/15/24.

: Win 2x individual trips for 2 people each – including accommodation in a central location, flights, transfers, as well as meals and shopping budget. Participation period: 11/25/24-12/15/24. New Year's Eve Trips to London : Win 3x New Year's Eve trips for 2 people each – including 3 nights in a central location, flights, transfers, meal budget, as well as an unforgettable New Year's Eve Gala dinner and DJ party in the rooftop bar. Travel period: 12/30/2024-01/02/2025. Participation period: 12/02/24-12/15/24.

: Win 3x New Year's Eve trips for 2 people each – including 3 nights in a central location, flights, transfers, meal budget, as well as an unforgettable New Year's Eve Gala dinner and DJ party in the rooftop bar. Travel period: 12/30/2024-01/02/2025. Participation period: 12/02/24-12/15/24. Ski and Wellness Trips : Win 3x individual winter wellness trips for 2 people each – including 4 nights in a stylish wellness hotel near the ski area, 3-day ski pass, meal and travel allowance, and wellness treatments. Participation period: 12/16/24-01/19/25.

Christin Zörner, Head of Customer Experience & Data at Telekom Deutschland GmbH: ‘We want to say 'Thank you' and invite our Telekom customers to celebrate a magical Magenta Christmas with Magenta Moments. In the coming weeks, unforgettable moments and surprises await under the heart symbol in the MeinMagenta App. We wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a relaxing end to the year!’

About Magenta Moments

Magenta Moments is the exclusive loyalty program for private customers of Telekom. It offers unique gifts and benefits in the areas of mobile, fixed network, streaming, or benefits from selected partners – without hidden costs and further obligations. Users can find Magenta Moments within the MeinMagenta App via the heart symbol. The MeinMagenta App is available for free in the App Store (iOS) and Play Store (Android). For more information, visit www.telekom.de/magenta-moments .



