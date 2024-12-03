Hollywood at home: Telekom gives away 6 months of Paramount+ through Magenta Moments

During Advent, Telekom private customers can turn their living room into a VIP cinema and enjoy Hollywood at home. Magenta Moments is giving mobile and MagentaTV customers six months of Paramount+ for free! This means unforgettable hours with thrilling blockbuster movies, award-winning series hits, exclusive originals, and the biggest stars. The Paramount+ gift includes the Paramount+ standard subscription, valued at 7.99 euros per month. It expires automatically after 6 months and does not require cancellation. Users will receive an SMS or an email once the subscription has automatically ended. If their mobile or MagentaTV contract ends before the 6 months are up, the Paramount+ gift also ends automatically.

Validity period and eligibility

The promotion is valid while supplies last, from 12/02/2024 to 12/09/2024. The gift can be added to mobile tariffs from the 3rd generation (MagentaMobil tariffs from April 4, 2017) and MagentaTV tariffs with a fixed-line connection and a 24-month term or MagentaTV tariffs without a fixed-line connection from Telekom, provided no paid Paramount+ product has been booked through Telekom at the time of booking. Prepaid, Gönn, Regio, and business customers as well as fixed-line customers without MagentaTV or with the MagentaTV add-on option cannot book the gift. MagentaTV customers without a Telekom internet connection who did not book through the website but through the Telekom shop, service, or retail, also cannot book the gift. Young customers do not receive any additional streaming benefits when booking the gift.

Booking through Magenta Moments

The gift can only be added through the exclusive Telekom loyalty program "Magenta Moments." Magenta Moments can be found in the MeinMagenta app via the heart symbol in the menu bar. The gift will be displayed in the app if customers meet the booking requirements. Further information about the Paramount+ gift can be found here: https://www.telekom.de/hilfe/paramount-plus-geschenk

About Magenta Moments

Magenta Moments is the exclusive loyalty program for Telekom private customers. It offers unique gifts and benefits in the areas of mobile, fixed-line, streaming, or advantages from selected partners – with no hidden costs or additional obligations. Users can find Magenta Moments within the MeinMagenta app. The MeinMagenta app is available for free in the App Store (iOS) and the Play Store (Android). For more information, visit www.telekom.de/magenta-moments .

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