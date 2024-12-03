With heart – Telekom supports children in need

With heart! This is the motto under which Deutsche Telekom is once again supporting children in need. Over 2,300 of the company's employees are volunteering as part of the "Ein Herz für Kinder" fundraising gala in aid of BILD hilft e.V. The volunteers will receive incoming donations on the hotline in Telekom's service centers and record them in a central tool. This means that the amounts can be displayed during the live broadcast. Telekom will also donate. ZDF will broadcast the gala live on December 7, 2024 from 8:15 p.m. Interested parties can find further information on the website www.ein-herz-fuer-kinder.de .

As in previous years, Deutsche Telekom Board Member for Human Resources Birgit Bohle will also be on the hotline and accepting donations: "With heart - no motto could describe our commitment better. Because for Telekom, supporting children in need is a matter close to their hearts. Too many lack the bare necessities, medical treatment, hot meals or even a roof over their heads. We want to make a contribution to ensuring that children have a fair chance," explains Birgit Bohle. "I would like to thank our employees for their voluntary commitment. This is not something to be taken for granted and deserves great recognition - also with a view to the upcoming Volunteer Day."

Volunteer Day honors the commitment of many people

The day of remembrance and action on December 5th honors the many people who volunteer in this country and thus also work for social cohesion. Among them are more than 2,300 Telekom employees. They will accept the donations on a voluntary basis from 17 service centers nationwide or from their home offices. Steffen Schlaberg, Managing Director Sales and Service at Telekom Deutschland, is proud of Telekom's contribution: "I would like to thank our employees for their great commitment. From providing the technical infrastructure to collecting donations on the phone in their free time: this is not a given. I am proud that so many are willing to help - that is what makes our team special."

BILD hilft e.V. "Ein Herz für Kinder" ensures the survival of children in war and disaster zones with food and medicine. The international aid organization also supports medical research projects and equips schools and daycare centers. For Sarah Majorczyk, 1st Chairwoman of BILD hilft e.V., Telekom's commitment is a great asset: "Our fundraising gala is now hardly imaginable without the support of Telekom employees. The entire BILD hilft e.V. team thanks Telekom for their wonderful commitment. And we promise: Every cent of all donations goes directly to aid projects for children in need.”

The extent of the willingness to help is enormous: Over the past 46 years, donations totaling 503 million euros have been collected. Last year alone, a total of 1,108 projects and individual cases were supported, for example through life-saving operations. Interested parties can find more information about the gala and donation options at www.ein-herz-fuer-kinder.de/spenden .

Long-term commitment to children and young people

Deutsche Telekom has been committed to the concerns of children and young people for years. It relies on education, for example to protect the privacy of young people online and to minimize digital risks. With its " Share with care " initiative, it raises awareness of the protection of children's data on the Internet. Telekom also wants to protect against hate messages and disinformation on the Internet. It does this very successfully with its "Against Hate on the Internet" initiative and is thus committed to respectful and democratic coexistence. The company has also been committed to safe and competent media use for many years with the media skills initiative " Teachtoday " and the children's and youth magazine SCROLLER . The funding supports children and young people, parents and grandparents as well as educational professionals with practical and everyday tips and materials. Interested parties can find more information on the topic of corporate responsibility at www.telekom.com/en/corporate-responsibility .

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