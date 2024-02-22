Telekom is once again the most valuable German brand

Deutsche Telekom maintains its top position and is once again the most valuable German brand. This is confirmed by the BrandZ study "Top50 Most Valuable German Brands" published today by Kantar. According to the study, the current brand value amounts to 73.5 billion US dollars, the highest in company's history. This means that Telekom accounts for a considerable 18% of the total value of the ranking. It ranks well ahead of SAP (51.5 billion US dollars), Siemens (28.2), Mercedes-Benz (23.6) and BMW (23.3). Compared to 2023 (67.2), the Group's brand value has grown by 9%. Since 2020 (44.9), the brand value has increased by 64% according to this study.

"Thanks to an incredible team effort, our brand has reached a new level. This is a huge success for the Group. Now we have to do everything we can to continue to operate successfully," explains Telekom Chief Brand Officer Ulrich Klenke. "The brand contributes to the company's success. It is there to boost the business. Together with the business units, we will therefore continue to do everything we can to capitalize on the success of the brand."

Quality brand with a high level of trust

The successful performance underlines the positive development of the company based on sustainable investments and a successful umbrella brand strategy. In addition to key financial figures, the BrandZ study also takes into account the opinions of consumers. According to the experts, Deutsche Telekom is one of the most popular and iconic German brands. It enjoys a high level of trust among consumers with a Consumer Trust Index score of 109 and reliably connects people thanks to the quality of its networks and services. The brand is also the top-of-mind brand in the telecommunications market and has continuously developed its unique positioning. According to the results of the study, the clear positioning against hate speech has also contributed to this. Interested parties can find the study and a detailed analysis here .

About Kantar BrandZ

Kantar is one of the world's leading companies for marketing data and marketing analysis. With the BrandZ study, Kantar quantifies the contribution of brands to the financial performance of companies. The global and local brand valuation rankings combine analyzed financial data with comprehensive brand equity research. The perception of respondents is combined with financial performance to determine brand value. Since 1998, BrandZ has shared brand building insights based on interviews with 4.2 million consumers for 21,000 brands in 54 markets. The BrandZ report "Top 50 Most Valuable German Brands" is based on the opinions of more than 96,666 respondents on 2,004 brands in 160 categories.

Brand trend at record level

In addition to the current results, other surveys also confirm Deutsche Telekom's positive brand trend. According to the Brand Finance Global 500, the company was already the most valuable telco brand in the world and the most valuable corporate brand in Europe in January 2024. In the overall ranking, Deutsche Telekom moved into the top 10 worldwide for the first time and is in a strong ninth place.

About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Group profile