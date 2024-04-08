Digital governance: Telekom digitalizes public committee work

The gpaNRW, the accreditation body of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), has approved the use of the digital communication tool Linkando for committee work in the public sector. This decision is a milestone in the digitalization of public life in Germany. Deutsche Telekom offers Linkando, making it the only provider of a complete solution for digital collaboration that has been approved for the public sector. With the new solution, previous face-to-face meetings can be held digitally, such as council meetings or committee votes. Public administrations and government bodies can thus work together more quickly and flexibly.

Setting a precedent for other states

The approval of Linkando for public committee meetings represents an important breakthrough in terms of digitalization in the public sector. NRW is the first German federal state to approve such a service. The state is thus setting a precedent for other states that want to use innovative solutions for efficient, digital administration. This announcement follows the introduction of the state's Digital Meetings Ordinance (DigiSiVO) last year, which was the first German state to pave the way for digitalized public committees.

Partner for digital collaboration: MagentaBusiness Collaboration

Linkando is an extension of Zoom X and part of Deutsche Telekom's MagentaBusiness Collaboration portfolio. This suite offers a comprehensive solution for legally compliant digital committee work in Germany – all from a single source. Deutsche Telekom provides public bodies with the tools they need to conduct committee meetings securely and efficiently in the digital world.

About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Group profile