Telekom Baskets Bonn set wheels in motion with Köln 99ers

A clear win for tolerance, inclusion, and equality! On April 12, 2024, the Halle Bergischer Ring sports hall in Cologne’s Mühlheim district played host to a special encounter between Basketball Champions League winners Telekom Baskets Bonn and division-one and DRS Cup Final Four wheelchair basketball team Köln 99ers. The joint training session and closing game with mixed teams gave Bonn’s Basketball Bundesliga pros, who were playing wheelchair basketball for the very first time, a whole new perspective on the sport. The training session was opened by Dr. Henning Stiegenroth, Senior Vice President, Content & Sponsoring at Deutsche Telekom AG.

A whole new perspective

In their regular matches in the German Bundesliga, the highest level of professional Basketball in Germany, the towering pros are normally used to sprint and high-jump. However, their size and jumping prowess, normally a clear advantage in basketball, were of no use to them when it came to reaching the 3.05-meter-high hoop in Friday’s training session. That’s right, the basketball hoop is the same height in wheelchair basketball – the rules are identical in this regard. In fact, there are a number of parallels between the two versions of the game, and yet there are still differences in playing style, tactics and technique, as Savion Flagg is well aware: “Being stuck on the ground all of a sudden and not being able to jump is a very unusual experience for a basketball player.” The six-foot-seven star player for the Telekom Baskets Bonn continues: “This makes me respect the Köln 99ers players all the more. Each throw takes so much more out of you when you’re sitting, and then you’ve got your wheelchair to maneuver at the same time. An almost impossible feat!”

“Whizzing around the court with the Baskets and getting them excited about our sport was great fun,” said former Germany international and current Köln 99ers wheelchair basketball player Matthias Heimbach. “It showed us how sport brings people together by focusing on what unites, rather than what divides them. And today, that was our shared love of basketball.” For the closing game, the two teams comprised players from both clubs, which made it a very close match. As expected, the Köln 99ers were significantly more agile in their wheelchairs. In the end, it was a clear win for teamwork.

Firmly committed to inclusion

“This joint sports event is first and foremost a win for teamwork and inclusion,” said Dr. Henning Stiegenroth, Senior Vice President, Content & Sponsoring, in summary. “Deutsche Telekom is committed to inclusion in sports and society. It’s part of our DNA. Our public initiatives are designed to shine a spotlight on inclusion, diversity, equality, fairness, and tolerance within society. Presenting our sports sponsorship work and our social responsibility in tandem is one of the ways we achieve this.” Deutsche Telekom has been working for many years to promote inclusion and equal opportunities within society. We are a partner of the Special Olympics, promote inclusive initiatives such as the “Experiencing new sports” project, and support the German National Paralympic Committee. “We can only talk of society being just when all people have the same opportunities, regardless of their background, gender, skin color, physical or mental characteristics,” says Dr. Henning Stiegenroth, adding: “Deutsche Telekom intends to play its part here.”

Deutsche Telekom initiatives for promoting greater inclusion in sport As one of the largest sponsors of sports (and music) in Germany, Deutsche Telekom brings people together, inspires them and gets them moving. Taking on social responsibility has always been central to our work. For over 10 years, the company has been working through its “Experiencing new sports” project to encourage people to broaden their horizons and paving the way for greater discussion and openness with regard to disability. Deutsche Telekom also operates in the capacity of long-term partner to the Special Olympics, key partner to the German National Paralympic Committee, and sponsor of the Sepp Herberger Foundation. During 2024, a big year for sport, the company has been expanding its successful initiatives and setting new priorities to raise awareness and help build an open, integrated and equal society. For more information, see: www.telekom.com/de/konzern/telekom-konzern-sponsoring

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