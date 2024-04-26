Unity in diversity: basketball meets wheelchair basketball

On April 26, Deutsche Telekom brought together Team Germany wheelchair basketball Paralympians and Germany internationals from FC Bayern Basketball at the latter’s home court in Munich's Westpark. In the spirit of approaching Paris 2024 as one team, the disabled and able-bodied players discussed their everyday experiences and their preparations for the forthcoming Games in the French capital. Isaac Bonga and Niels Giffey from FC Bayern Basketball broadened their horizons as they joined Lukas Gloßner and Katharina Lang from RBB München Iguanas, and Lilly Sellak and Svenja Mayer from RSV Bayreuth for a number of wheelchair basketball challenges.

Different perspective, same emotions

“I was thrilled to see so many players from different teams taking part today,” said Germany international and FC Bayern Basketball player Lukas Gloßner. “Disabled or able-bodied, we all share a love of basketball,” he added. The joint training session saw the FC Bayern Basketball pros trade their familiar perspective for the chance to experience their sport in a new way, completing challenges such as free throws, lay-ups against the clock and a dribbling circuit in a wheelchair. “The level of skill and ability required in wheelchair basketball is remarkable,” said Isaac Bonga from FC Bayern Basketball. “Handling the ball and your wheelchair at the same time was especially challenging. My level of respect and admiration for wheelchair players has just gone up even further,” he added.

Sharing experiences

Magenta Sport presenter Jan Lüdeke spoke to the players about the similarities and differences between the two versions of their sport. Participants also discussed their daily lives as professional athletes, their training methods and their preparations for the Paris Games. The million-dollar question: How do you rate your chances? “As current world champions, the Germans are the ones to beat, of course,” said Niels Giffey. “We’ll give it our best shot and take it one game at a time,” he added. Germany’s Paralympic women’s wheelchair basketball team won gold in 2012, a feat that has so far eluded the men’s team. “We play to win, just like everyone else,” said a determined Svenja Mayer, and continued: “But winning isn’t the only thing that counts – fairness, sportsmanship and teamwork are vital too.”

Promoting dialog, bringing people together

Deutsche Telekom is a partner of FC Bayern Basketball and has been a partner of Germany’s National Paralympic Committee (DBS) since 2006. The company has been offering wheelchair basketball training sessions through its “Experiencing new sports” initiative since 2018. This engaging sport strengthens team spirit and demonstrates an empowering approach to dealing with disabilities. “Deutsche Telekom is one of the largest sponsors of sports in Germany, with disabled and inclusive sports a key part of this work,” says Jana Koloniaris, Spokesperson for Sports Sponsoring at Deutsche Telekom. “Experiencing new sports” is also a project close to our hearts. We see this initiative, which is focused on blind soccer and wheelchair basketball, as an opportunity to step up our commitment to building a diverse, integrated and open society,” she continues.

Deutsche Telekom initiatives for promoting greater inclusion in sport As one of the largest sponsors of sports (and music) in Germany, Deutsche Telekom brings people together, inspires them and gets them moving. Taking on social responsibility has always been central to our activities. For over 10 years, the company has been working through its “Experiencing new sports” project to encourage people to broaden their horizons and paving the way for greater discussion and openness with regard to disability. Deutsche Telekom also serves as long-term partner to the Special Olympics, key partner to the German National Paralympic Committee, and sponsor of the Sepp Herberger Foundation. During 2024, a big year for sport, the company has been expanding its successful initiatives and setting new priorities to raise awareness and promote an open, integrated and equal society. For more information, see: www.telekom.com/en/company/sponsoring

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