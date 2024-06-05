Telekom and Sugababes launch an unforgettable summer for Gen Z

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‘The Summer to Remember’ is open to young people across Deutsche Telekom’’s European footprint to gain access to a range of music experiences throughout the summer. These include exclusive small-crowd gigs, pop-up events hosted by Telekom Electronic Beats, and the chance to win tickets to some of Europe’s best festivals, such as Melt (GER), Rolling Loud Europe (AT) and Lollapalooza (GER). For Deutsche Telekom customers, there are further tickets and experiences to be won via the brand’s ‘Magenta Moments’ programme.

“The Summer To Remember connects young people to a world of cultural experiences.” explains Ulrich Klenke, Chief Brand Officer at Deutsche Telekom. Our aim with this campaign is to help our digital ‘super users’ to create incredible memories this summer that will last a lifetime.”

Kick-off with Sugababes

The summer series kicked off last night with a unique surprise event at a late-night shop in Berlin’s vibrant Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg district, hosted by Telekom Electronic Beats. The event was an homage to the youthful anthems of summer's past. Headlining the night, Sugababes and DJ HEARTSTRING showcased an exclusive remix of Sugababes iconic track, ‘Push The Button’. The remix is available now via Soundcloud.

"We've made so many memories together now and in the past, too many to mention!” said Sugababes. “We’re excited to be launching ’The Summer To Remember’ with Deutsche Telekom ahead of an incredible summer of music experiences.”

“We are super excited to host this event with Telekom Electronic Beats, within the infamous late-night shop or ‘Späti’, as it is known in Berlin, and to preview our remix of Sugababes iconic summer anthem ‘Push the Button’”, said DJ HEARTSTRING. “This is often a place where the night begins and memories are made.”

Connecting your world

As Europe’s leading integrated telecommunications company, connecting your world is at the heart of the Deutsche Telekom brand. This campaign builds on last years ‘Summer of Joy’ campaign, continuing the brand’s commitment to supporting Gen Z, enabling them to create and capture lifelong memories.

For a chance to win tickets, visit summerofjoy.electronicbeats.net to find further details.

Listen to the DJ HEARTSTRING X Sugababes remix on Soundcloud HERE .

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