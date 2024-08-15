Inclusion and innovation: AI translation at DLG trade fairs

Transcription and translation with "transcribbyAI" from Deutsche Telekom MMS enables the DLG (German Agricultural Society) to reach an even larger audience at its trade fairs. The Deutsche Telekom subsidiary's AI simultaneous translator can record and process speech in real time and translate it into more than 100 languages, thus promoting the inclusion of people with hearing impairments. The tool is based on the latest AI language models from Microsoft Azure, which enable speech recognition, speech synthesis and language translation. DLG saves costs for simultaneous translators. The solution is operated in compliance with the GDPR on German servers with certified IT security.

DLG offers more service with AI - and saves costs

The DLG promotes scientific progress in agriculture and the food industry. To this end, it organizes international trade fairs and conferences on agricultural technology, crop production, livestock farming, forestry, renewable energies and food production. In order to give more people internationally access to the information, the DLG was looking for a way to simultaneously transmit presentations in written form (speech to text). In addition, the text output for a large stage monitor had to be optimized to be barrier-free and multilingual. DLG increases the reach of its events by transcribing and translating presentations and panels. Participants with hearing impairments can follow the speakers without barriers. This gives DLG a unique selling point compared to other event organizers. DLG saves costs by eliminating the need for simultaneous translators.

transcribbyAI passed its acid test at "Agritechnica", the DLG's world-leading trade fair for agricultural technology. Telekom MMS, part of the business customer activities within T Business, provided the required application on five stages in parallel. "We were looking for software to transcribe the audio stream for trade fair presentations with the help of AI. With transcribbyAI, the quality and service are just right. With the transcribed and translated content, we offer the audience, experts and partners an additional service and increase the added value of our events," says Marcus Vagt, Head of Trade Fairs & Events, DLG Service GmbH.

Easy to use:

All organizers need to use transcribbyAI is a computer that receives the audio stream and opens the application in the browser. To process the audio data in real time, the microphone is connected to the computer using a standard audio cable. Or a recorded audio file is played in. transcribbyAI automatically recognizes the source language and can translate into more than 100 languages individually for each user.

The transcription takes place parallel to the spoken word, with the tool making corrections such as capitalization and punctuation during pauses in speech. Inappropriate expressions are replaced by symbols in the text. The tool differentiates between speakers based on voice color. The number of listeners can be flexibly adjusted. The text can be made accessible on the screen or via QR code on mobile devices. It can be exported for further processing. Integration of the solution into external systems is possible, as are customer-specific extensions to the functionalities. The design of the tool can be adapted to the respective brand.

The software will soon be used again at a DLG trade fair: EuroTier 2024, the world's leading trade fair for professional animal husbandry and livestock management, which will take place in Hanover from November 12 to 15.

About the DLG:

As an international trade organization and renowned organizer of trade fairs and conferences, the DLG, Deutsche Landwirtschafts-Gesellschaft, is a global partner for agribusiness companies as well as ministries, organizations and associations in the agricultural and food industry. With over 31,000 members, the DLG is an innovation platform and leading network in the agricultural and food industry. With their specialist work, they provide significant impetus for progress and stand for productivity and resource protection in terms of sustainability. As an open, international network, the DLG works with experts from all over the world to develop future-oriented solutions for the challenges facing the industry. It organizes leading international trade fairs and events in the fields of crop production, animal husbandry, agricultural and forestry technology, energy supply and food technology. Its quality tests for food, agricultural machinery and equipment are internationally leading.

Further links:

https://www.dlg.org/

https://www.telekom-mms.com/kuenstliche-intelligenz/ki-loesung/ki-simultanuebersetzer

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