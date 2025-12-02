Telekom unites 5G and public safety radio with T Mission

At PMRExpo 2025 in Cologne, Deutsche Telekom announced significant expansions to the T Mission portfolio. PMRExpo is the leading European trade show for mission-critical communications. For the first time, Telekom showed the current status of the development of an interoperable gateway (Interworking function) that will allow seamless communication from MCx to TETRA - the professional radio standard, used by public safety and enterprise organisations. This allows emergency services to stay connected with each other, regardless of which technology they are using.

On-site, a smartphone was able to communicate successfully in a 5G network with a TETRA radio. Telekom demonstrated that its T Mission solution, based on Motorola Solutions’ most modern MCx technology, can interact with proven TETRA radio technology. This means that the existing public safety radio infrastructure can continue to be used by the German public safety organisations and can be extended by MCx services. Together, both networks enable greater coverage and resilience in the public safety radio network.

Another new functionality for T Mission is an enhanced video function. This allows a control center to transmit up to ten different video streams, for example from drones, security cameras, or bodycams, to defined operational or call groups. This new directorial function bundles all streams into a real-time situation picture and transmits it to emergency services, dispatchers, and external participants. It enables the simultaneous playback of multiple video streams to different recipients. This solution is already integrated into T Mission based on Motorola Solutions MCx technology.

Furthermore, in collaboration with the company ats Elektronik from Wunstorf, Telekom presented an intuitively operable graphical user interface for sensor data. This allows vital data such as the pulse and body temperature of firefighters to be monitored in real time. This solution could enable control center personnel to monitor the health status of the emergency services teams at any time and react immediately to critical results and initiate necessary steps.

About T-Mission

With the combination of dedicated resources in the network and Mission Critical Services, emergency responders benefit not only from extensive network capacities, but also from proven and familiar functionalities, such as push-to-talk. With push-to-talk, emergency responders can speak immediately as soon as they press the talk button. This is crucial in critical situations where every second counts.

T Mission offers additional benefits. With automatic call group formation, paging groups are formed flexibly and dynamically depending on the application requirements, without the need for manual configuration. As soon as certain conditions are met, the emergency services are automatically assigned to a common call group. This can be the case, for example, when they enter a defined zone or a certain operation begins. Another example is the ability to share images and videos via a secure connection within the team (push-to-video, push-to-data).

T Mission is an open platform and currently offers push-to-talk and video services from Motorola Solutions and TASSTA. AI is also used in T Mission, e.g. for analysis of current situation or noise cancelling in very noisy environments.

About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom at a glance