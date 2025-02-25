Deutsche Telekom and Google Cloud Partner on Agentic AI for Autonomous Networks

Deutsche Telekom and Google Cloud today announced a new partnership to improve Radio Access Network (RAN) operations through the development of a network AI agent. Built using Gemini 2.0 in Vertex AI from Google Cloud, the agent can analyze network behavior, detect performance issues, and implement corrective actions to improve network reliability, reduce operational costs, and enhance customer experiences.

As telecom networks become increasingly complex, traditional rule-based automation falls short in addressing real-time challenges. Agentic AI leverages large language models (LLMs) and advanced reasoning frameworks to create intelligent agents that can think, reason, act, and learn independently. The RAN Guardian agent, which has been tested and verified at Deutsche Telekom, collaborates in a human-like manner, detecting network anomalies and executing self-healing actions to optimize RAN performance.

“Traditional network management approaches are no longer sufficient to meet the demands of 5G and beyond. We are pioneering AI agents for networks, working with key partners like Google Cloud to unlock a new level of intelligence and automation in RAN operations as a step towards autonomous, self-healing networks” said Abdu Mudesir, Group CTO, Deutsche Telekom.

In addition to Gemini 2.0 in Vertex AI, the RAN Guardian also uses CloudRun, BigQuery, and Firestore to help deliver:

Autonomous RAN performance monitoring: The RAN Guardian will continuously analyze key network parameters in real time to predict and detect anomalies.

AI-driven issue classification and routing: The agent will identify and prioritize network degradations based on multiple data sources, including network monitoring data, inventory data, performance data, and coverage data.

Proactive network optimization: The agent will also recommend or autonomously implement corrective actions, including resource reallocation and configuration adjustments.

"By combining Deutsche Telekom's deep telecom expertise with Google Cloud's cutting-edge AI capabilities, we're building the next generation of intelligent networks,” said Angelo Libertucci, Global Industry Lead, Telecommunications, Google Cloud. “This means fewer disruptions, faster speeds, and an overall enhanced mobile experience for Deutsche Telekom's customers."

Deutsche Telekom at the Mobile World Congress from 3-6-2025 to 6-6-2025:

Join Deutsche Telekom and Google Cloud at MWC

Abdu Mudesir and Google Cloud’s Muninder Sambi will present at Deutsche Telekom Booth #3M31 in Hall 3, on March 4, from 13:30-14:00, on how agents are shaping the future of network operations. In addition, Deutsche Telekom is also presenting a "RAN Guardian Agent" showcase in its booth.



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