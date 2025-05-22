The future of employee communication with Workvivo

Deutsche Telekom is expanding its partnership with Zoom Communications to include Workvivo by Zoom. Workvivo offers an employee experience platform that simplifies communication and increases employee engagement. This social intranet solution is available as a mobile app as well as for desktop computers and is aimed at business customers and the public sector. Deutsche Telekom leverages its expertise in employee communication and platforms to deliver a comprehensive package that includes consulting, implementation, customization, and service. The Workvivo by Zoom solution is designed to support customers with European data protection standards. The contractual agreement and order processing is carried out in German with Deutsche Telekom. Deutsche Telekom has been offering Workvivo since May 2025.

Interactive platform for modern work environments

Employees in production, field service, or in hospitals often have limited access to computer workstations. They need effective internal communication to receive information and align themselves with their organization's goals and values. Workvivo combines traditional intranet functions with social networking elements. Third-party programs can be integrated. Employees can easily switch between devices, whether it's a desktop computer, smartphone, or tablet. Companies can reach out to their entire workforce and engage with them. Employees read messages in the customizable activity feed from management and the HR department, as well as content from colleagues. They can interact with each other and celebrate successes.

“Workvivo offers a great opportunity for customers of Telekom to keep their workforces informed, engaged and connected in a modern way. We are excited about this expansion of the Zoom–Telekom partnership and all the value that our joint customers can get from Workvivo. Organisations across the globe are investing more in their employee experience and communication to connect their entire workforce and strengthen their company culture to achieve better employee satisfaction and retention rates,” says Gavin Wrenn, Chief Operating Officer at Workvivo by Zoom.

Security and support from Deutsche Telekom experts

The Software-as-a-Service solution is hosted in compliance with data protection regulations on European servers by Workvivo. With Deutsche Telekom as the provider, organizations receive Zoom Workplace and Workvivo from a single source: "Thanks to our years of experience in application services and new work across various industries, we offer customers a worry-free package around Zoom Workplace. For Workvivo by Zoom, this includes comprehensive consulting, training for editors and administrators, possible customizations and extensions of the standard technology, as well as support during the change process when implementing the social intranet," explains Ralf Pechmann, responsible for the B2B portfolio Digital Experience & IT of Deutsche Telekom Geschäftskunden.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance

About Workvivo by Zoom: Workvivo by Zoom is an employee experience platform that simplifies communication and increases engagement by empowering employees to be heard and helping everyone feel included, no matter where they work. The platform unifies employee communications, engagement, intranet, and measurement features into one modern employee app that captures the heartbeat of the organization and brings its culture to life. Founded in 2017, Workvivo has seen momentous growth, which led to its acquisition by Zoom in 2023. Workvivo powers the employee experience at companies all over the world across all industries, including Amazon, Motherson, White Castle, Bupa, and Ryanair. Workvivo regularly tops software review sites, with a #1 spot on G2 for internal communications, intranet, and engagement tool categories. For more information, visit www.workvivo.com.