Lars Neumann assumes Group-wide responsibility for T Cloud

Deutsche Telekom bundles its cloud offering. On July 1, 2025, Lars Neumann will assume Group-wide responsibility for the entire cloud offering under the new T Cloud umbrella. With his many years of experience and extensive expertise, he will drive the strategic development and growth of cloud activities. Lars and his team will be responsible end to end for sales, implementation and development of the cloud offering across Deutsche Telekom's B2B division.

With T Cloud, Telekom Deutschland and T-Systems will offer all cloud solutions from a single source in the future. Regardless of whether they are SMEs or large companies, business customers can put together their own customized cloud offering from a comprehensive portfolio of solutions - at different levels of sovereignty. The Bonn-based company is thus responding to the growing call for sovereign solutions in Europe. T Cloud combines all cloud offerings - whether public cloud or private cloud - and thus guarantees a multi-cloud approach from a single source with the desired level of functionality and sovereignty. Customers benefit from simplified access as well as secure, scalable and stable solutions from a European source in accordance with European law.

Sovereign cloud: central strategic pillar

“With the T Cloud, we offer our customers tailor-made solutions “Made in Germany” for their specific needs,” emphasizes Ferri Abolhassan, CEO T-Systems and member of the Deutsche Telekom Board of Management. “In this way, we are making digital transformation as easy as possible for our customers and at the same time strengthening Europe's sovereignty in the cloud market.”

“The European market is looking for reliable, sovereign alternatives to US hyperscalers,” adds Rodrigo Diehl, CEO of Telekom Deutschland and member of the Deutsche Telekom Board of Management. "With T Cloud, we are bundling the cloud expertise of the entire Deutsche Telekom Group to complement the best Deutsche Telekom network in Europe. For our customers, this means maximum security, maximum availability - and a true partner on an equal footing."

By bundling all our cloud activities across the entire Group under one roof, we can offer every customer the cloud solution that meets their specific requirements – whether public or private. This creates the basis for exponential growth. In this way, we will ensure digital sovereignty and support European independence in the global cloud landscape Lars Neumann

Deutsche Telekom's cloud business has grown steadily in recent years and is becoming increasingly important. Due to the geopolitical situation, the topic of sovereignty is particularly important to customers. Telekom is underlining the importance of this topic by bundling its offerings across all segments. The cloud business is thus positioned as a central strategic pillar of the business customer segment of the entire Group.

About Lars Neumann

Lars Neumann has more than 15 years of in-depth cloud experience in sales and the provision of cloud solutions worldwide. After working for Bertelsmann and an international IT&BPO outsourcing company based in the USA, Lars joined Deutsche Telekom in 2008. He initially worked in T-Systems' EMEA business before moving to the B2B segment of Telekom Deutschland in 2019. Since 2022, he has headed the Solution Business Unit and has been driving digital solutions for companies and public sector clients with global provision of fixed network, mobile and IT solutions.

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