Artificial Intelligence from the sovereign cloud

Deutsche Telekom is now offering NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core processors for rent from the Open Telekom Cloud. The processors accelerate the training and use of artificial intelligence (AI) as well as high-performance computing. The Open Telekom Cloud is the leading European alternative to international hyperscalers. It processes and stores data in highly secure data centers in Germany, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. This means that data always remains within the European legal jurisdiction and is subject exclusively to European data protection laws.

At NVIDIA's AI congress GTC (GPU Technology Conference) in Paris, Telekom will demonstrate which AI applications NVIDIA processors enable in a sovereign cloud. Examples range from AI for contact centers to an AI model for schools and intelligent chatbots. Telekom supports medium-sized to large companies and public administration from the very beginning: experts provide guidance on the use of AI in workshops, assist in selecting the right technology, and advise on how to successfully implement it into existing systems.

“Artificial intelligence is the engine driving the digital transformation of the economy. However, we should not lose sight of sovereignty. It is the key to Europe's future viability. Only control over our data guarantees our security, data protection, and economic independence,” explained Ferri Abolhassan, CEO of T-Systems and member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG.

“Every company and organization, from medium-sized businesses, corporations, and public administration and more, must seize the opportunity to use AI to transform their operations,” said Markus Hacker, Regional Director Enterprise Business DACH at NVIDIA. “Deutsche Telekom customers now have the opportunity to use open source NVIDIA frameworks directly on the sovereign Open Telekom Cloud, enabling them to develop innovative solutions faster and more efficiently.”

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