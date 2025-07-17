Deutsche Telekom Helps Gen Z Reclaim Control from Digital Doppelgangers

Gen Z are being doppelgangered – and most don’t even realise it. Their data can be secretly cloned and sold, which is shaping their identities and the world around them, all without their consent.

With its new international campaign #OwnYourWorld launching today, Deutsche Telekom is shining a light on hidden digital threats – visualising how personal data can be duplicated, misused and exploited in ways that are often invisible. Through social first storytelling, the campaign sparks awareness, starts conversations and empowers young people to take greater control of their digital lives.

“The ability to own your identity online should be a fundamental right”, says Ulrich Klenke, Chief Brand Officer at Deutsche Telekom. “We know that knowledge is power. That’s why we are providing Gen Z with the knowledge and confidence they need to ‘turn privacy mode on’ in their digital lives.”

New research* commissioned by Deutsche Telekom reveals that over 90% of European Gen Z express concern about their digital privacy. Yet while concern is high, confidence is low. Despite growing up online, many feel unequipped to deal with the issue as less than 7% say that they feel very confident managing their data privacy. The research also shows that over 70% of Generation Z would like more information on self protection.

Exposing The Reality

Deutsche Telekom is exposing the Doppelganger reality through a surreal music video and track, created in collaboration with artist VTSS (real name Martyna Maja), a Polish techno producer and DJ known for her blending of music genres. “So many of us feel this low key anxiety about how much of us lives online, and how little control we have over it.” comments VTSS. “This project creatively captures this – holding up a mirror to that experience and hopefully helping people feel seen.”

Video

Produced by Deutsche Telekom, the video visualises the issue through bold storytelling, using ‘brainrot’ style content to show what it feels like when your digital identity starts to slip out of your hands. As Doppelgangers begin to steal the artist's spotlight and take over her life, VTSS brings to life what happens when your online self takes on a life of its own – making the issue impossible to ignore.

Taking back control

Deutsche Telekom has launched a new digital platform, ownyourworld.online , featuring a six part series of bitesize masterclasses created to help young people take control of their digital lives. Led by VTSS and built around the themes of individuality and online identity, the series turns complex topics – from data tracking to algorithmic influence – into fast, feed-friendly content.

Video

The content is free to access and always on, with weekly themes brought to life through entertaining, educational assets designed for social platforms including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Reddit, Twitch and Snapchat. The masterclasses will also be localised across Deutsche Telekom’s European markets to maximise reach and relevance. While the content lives on ownyourworld.online, it can also be discovered through the Electronic Beats platform.

The campaign launches in nine of Deutsche Telekom's European national subsidiaries: Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Slovakia. The launch kicks off with a live event in Vienna featuring an exclusive VTSS performance at the iconic Café Landtmann, hosted by Telekom Electronic Beats.

For those looking to take further steps in protecting their digital identity, Deutsche Telekom’s Digitally Secure page offers practical tips, tools and expert advice on data privacy and online safety. It complements the goals of #OwnYourWorld by helping users turn awareness into everyday action. Explore more at

www.telekom.com/en/company/data-privacy-and-security/digitally-secure

#OwnYourWorld forms part of Deutsche Telekom’s long term commitment to support and empower Gen Z as they navigate life online with more confidence, agency and control – delivering on the brand promise of ‘connecting your world’.

Auswahl der Kampagnen-Assets:

Spot #OwnYourWorld (128 sec): https://youtu.be/sjrxtHox0ZM

Spot #OwnYourWorld (30 sec): https://youtu.be/WADKR5Ady6g

Masterclass-Video “Love Life”: https://youtu.be/o0oxYMnxs0o

Masterclass-Video “Own your taste”: https://youtu.be/75nQs45HP50

Credits:

Creative concept: INGO, Stockholm. Talent strategy and music supervision: X&Berlin - Universal Music Publishing Group, Berlin. Directed by: Shadrinsky, Paris.

* Source: Savanta, 2025

Research created by Savanta, commissioned by Deutsche Telekom. Published 20 June 2025. 1,795 Respondents. Aged 16-26 years old. From 7 Markets (Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, Slovakia, UK).

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