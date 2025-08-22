Digitalization meets top-level football: Telekom and FC Bayern extend their main partnership until 2032

Deutsche Telekom and FC Bayern Munich have prematurely extended their long-standing partnership by seven years until 2032. Both sides are thus committed to a close collaboration that goes beyond traditional sponsorship and focuses in particular on technology, digital fan experiences, and social responsibility.

The cooperation includes an expansion of the rights portfolio. In addition to the continued strong presence in the stadium, this now also includes activation rights in youth football and eSports. Naming rights, advertising rights, and high-quality media rights for friendly matches have also been agreed. The advertising presence with individual players and on social media platforms will be expanded. The partnership with FC Bayern Basketball will also be continued and intensified.

Reliable partner of FC Bayern

"The most valuable German brand and the most successful German football club belong together. We are continuing this strong partnership even more vigorously. The T on the jersey stands for Telekom, for Goals (Tore), and for Technology. We stand closely alongside FC Bayern Munich when it comes to excellence in digitalization," says Rodrigo Diehl, board member of Deutsche Telekom and managing director of Telekom Deutschland. "Our collaboration means more to fans than just sponsorship – it creates innovative fan experiences and strengthens the connection between sports and digitalization."

Jan-Christian Dreesen, FC Bayern CEO: “Deutsche Telekom has been a reliable partner of FC Bayern for 23 years. It’s thanks in part to them that a new era of success began for us. The ‘T’ on our chest symbolises tradition, team spirit and numerous shared titles. This partnership is one of the most enduring in the Bundesliga and a prime example of credibility in professional sport. It has given us stability for over 20 years; we share values such as cooperation, growth and innovative spirit, and we are very much looking forward to continuing to bring these values to life in the future.”

Focus on Technology

"Our partnership stands for much more than the 'T' on our chest. Together, we are bringing two of the strongest brands together and continuing this successful collaboration. We are deepening the connection between the leading telecommunications brand and Germany's largest football brand and setting new standards in technology, innovation, and social engagement," says Michael Hagspihl, SVP Global Strategic Projects and Marketing Partnerships at Deutsche Telekom.

By extending the partnership until 2032, Deutsche Telekom is strengthening its technological collaboration with FC Bayern, particularly in the areas of mobile communications, telecommunications, and entertainment. Since 2020, Deutsche Telekom has been providing first-class mobile coverage in the stadium with high-speed 5G and Wi-Fi – with further improvements for EURO 2024. Innovative digital solutions for fans and stadium visitors will be developed in the future.

Brand Strength and Reach

The T-brand has currently reached the highest value in its 30-year corporate history. It is the most valuable telecommunications brand in the world and the most valuable corporate brand in Europe. With a brand value of USD 85.3 billion, the company leads the field. The same applies to FC Bayern Munich. The club is by far the most valuable. and strongest football club brand in Germany and ranks among the top 6 club brands worldwide. (Source: Brand Finance, 2025)

FC Bayern's sporting successes and the resulting high visibility and wide reach will further strengthen the Telekom brand. It benefits from daily reporting and the social media activities of FC Bayern and its players. For example, the company promoted unlimited mobile data together with FC Bayern stars as part of the successful "Unlimited" campaign. This form of cooperation will be intensified, and the reach of FC Bayern's social media channels will be utilized.

Together „Against online hate“ and for “Red against Racism”

Both partners remain committed to joint initiatives for diversity, tolerance, and social inclusion. Examples include the Telekom campaign "Against Hatespeech" and the FC Bayern initiative "Red Against Racism." Telekom's "Inclusion through Sport" projects will also continue to benefit from the partnership. Encounters and joint activities with Special Olympics and Paralympics athletes, as well as FC Bayern's professional players, will continue to be heavily integrated into the partnership in the future.

The agreement also includes attractive friendly matches and Telekom's own events. This year's Telekom Cup between FC Bayern and Tottenham Hotspur took place at the Allianz Arena, for example. The match was broadcast live and free of charge on MagentaTV. In addition, the Telekom Starkick will take place for the third time at the Telekom Dome in Bonn. On November 30, 2025, Bayern legends will compete against top influencers – also live on MagentaTV.

Magenta Moments on the pitchside fan sofa

Through the Magenta Moments loyalty program, Telekom also offers its private customers special experiences related to FC Bayern: from fan weekends and ticket competitions to backstage insights and exclusive seats on the fan sofa directly at the pitchside in the Allianz Arena. This allows fans to experience the T brand up close in an emotional environment, creating lasting connections.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance