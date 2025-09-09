T Cloud: Cloud solutions that make Europe more independent

Deutsche Telekom is making Europe more independent with its T Cloud. The Bonn-based company will announce the launch of its new cloud offering at Digital X in Cologne on September 10. According to the Draghi Report from 2024, the EU is dependent on technologies from abroad for digital products, services, and infrastructure. This poses financial, operational, and strategic risks for companies and governments: unpredictable cost explosions, interruptions to critical processes or supply chains, and threats to intellectual property and sensitive data. Sovereign solutions from Europe are therefore urgently needed. With the launch of T Cloud, Deutsche Telekom is focusing on the growing demand for sovereign solutions in Europe. At the heart of the T Cloud offerings are sovereign cloud services that are provided to customers at different levels of sovereignty. The key feature: instead of closed systems, T Cloud pursues a multi-cloud approach and integrates a wide variety of platforms and services into a seamless partner ecosystem. In addition to hyperscaler cloud solutions and consulting services, T Cloud also offers Telekom's own cloud infrastructures.

The T Cloud portfolio includes:

T Cloud Service: offers customers support in selecting solutions based on their workflow and type of data, and assists with migration.

T Cloud Public: European public cloud solutions for the highest security and compliance requirements – operated in highly secure, certified data centers in Germany, the Netherlands, and Switzerland.

T Cloud Private: A private cloud platform for businesses. It offers a secure and cost-effective way to migrate SAP applications to the cloud and provides targeted support for digital transformation.

T Cloud AI: With the Industrial AI Cloud in cooperation with NVIDIA from 2026, Telekom will provide a secure, fast, and sovereign infrastructure – for data centers, operations, sales, security, and AI solutions.

“T Cloud is the answer to Europe's call for greater digital self-determination. T Cloud combines all of Telekom's cloud expertise in individually combinable packages – for digital sovereignty, security, and economic transformation,” says Ferri Abolhassan, Member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom and CEO of T-Systems.

“T Cloud offers security in line with European standards – GDPR-compliant, certified, and transparent. It protects sensitive data and builds trust as the basis for digital self-determination,” adds Rodrigo Diehl, Head of Telekom Deutschland and Member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom.

“T Cloud combines economically viable cloud solutions for medium-sized and large enterprises,” says Lars Neumann, Head of T Cloud. “It combines digital sovereignty with investment security and sustainable benefits – locally anchored, globally connectable, tailored to the needs of the customer.”

Security is standard

Companies can define their cloud according to their needs—depending on their industry, workload, and regulatory environment. Companies retain control over infrastructure, data flows, and development without being tied to a specific provider. And they retain control over their infrastructure and can respond flexibly to market changes. Customers choose the level and combination of functionality and sovereignty they need for their workflows based on their requirements:

Data sovereignty – The ability to exercise complete control over your own data

Operational sovereignty – The ability to independently control and maintain critical infrastructure and operational processes

Technology sovereignty – The ability to independently develop, produce, and control key technologies

Or all three at once. A European team is available as a point of contact and accompanies customers on their individual path to sovereign solutions. In addition, T Cloud offers maximum security. It protects sensitive data and workflows through GDPR-compliant infrastructure, zero-trust architecture, and 24-hour monitoring by the SOC (Security Operations Center) – directly from certified European data centers.

Digital X is coming to Cologne on September 10, 2025, as “Focus Edition AI.” Together with market-leading partners, outstanding speakers, visionaries, leading experts, and its guests, the digitization initiative aims to create tangible momentum for Europe's digital agenda and take action together. For sustainable digitization and enhanced competitiveness. The Cologne event will be held under the motto “Ready for AI?” On November 5, 2025 , another Focus Edition on the topic of sovereignty will take place at the EUREF Campus Berlin . Save the date!

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