T-Systems brings BMW Group suppliers into Catena-X

T-Systems is supporting the BMW Group with a large-scale onboarding program for the Catena-X data ecosystem. As a certified implementation partner, T-Systems connects suppliers worldwide with Catena-X, regardless of their company size or level of digitalization. The Telekom subsidiary advises suppliers from the initial consultation to successful data exchange. Catena-X offers participants a wide range of applications and services. As an onboarding partner, T-Systems provides support in the selection and implementation of all Catena-X-certified solutions.

“Through Catena-X's radically new approach to collaboration, we, the BMW Group and our partners, will optimize our value creation processes in terms of sustainability, security of supply, and quality – while also saving costs,” emphasizes Oliver Ganser, Vice President Digitalization of the Purchasing and Supplier Network at the BMW Group.

“Catena-X is an important building block for secure data exchange for companies,” emphasizes Ferri Abolhassan, CEO of T-Systems and member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG. “As a founding member of Catena-X, we have always believed in collaborative data infrastructures and have been involved from the very beginning. Only control over their own data guarantees companies’ security, data protection, and economic independence.”

The advantages of Catena-X

The Catena-X data ecosystem offers greater value creation in supply chains and reduces costs through standardized and interoperable solutions. This makes supply chains more resilient, transparent, and sustainable. Catena-X also accelerates quality processes. Central master data and certificate management avoids duplication of effort and creates the basis for efficient, digital collaboration across the entire ecosystem.

The technology behind Catena-X

Catena-X is the automotive industry's data ecosystem. Technologically, it is based on the architecture of a federated data space. Partners retain full control over their data: they grant specific access rights to information that remains stored in their own IT systems. The data is not stored centrally in the cloud. Instead, a cloud-based instance merely mediates the data exchange – the actual transfer takes place directly in a peer-to-peer process.

T-Systems presents Catena-X solutions at the IAA in Munich: Visit us at Catena-X in Hall A1, Booth B42.

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