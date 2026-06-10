n8n and Deutsche Telekom – the fast track to AI agents

Deutsche Telekom is strengthening its partnership with n8n, one of Europe’s fastest growing AI and agent orchestration companies. As an n8n certified partner, Deutsche Telekom now offers medium-sized businesses the opportunity to purchase n8n licences together with implementation support and training , giving companies a direct route to deploying AI agents without building internal technical capacity from scratch.

“With n8n, we give companies a headstart into an AI-powered future. AI agents are increasingly central to how businesses sustain competitive advantage – and with this bundle, the path to deploying them is clearer than it's ever been," said Ralf Pechmann, VP Digital Experience & IT, Business Customers, Telekom Deutschland.

User-friendly and manageable workflows

Whereas many automation platforms force a choice between full AI autonomy and rigid rule-based logic, n8n sits uniquely between the two. Technical and non-technical teams can finally build and modify workflows through an easy-to-understand graphical interface. Additionally, developers retain the option to extend workflows with custom code. With n8n, business customers can make every automation visible, auditable, and designed to stay that way.

“Deutsche Telekom has been a genuine partner to us,” says Jan Oberhauser, Founder and CEO of n8n. “We both believe that medium-sized businesses deserve the same access to AI automation as the largest enterprises, and working together, we aim to do exactly that”.

Transparent and secure AI agents for modern business processes

AI agents are software programs capable of managing a task end-to-end – reading data, making decisions, and triggering actions across systems – without human supervision at each step. Whereas a chatbot responds to prompts, an agent works across systems automatically: processing invoices, flagging anomalies, updating records, and notifying the right people, all without waiting to be told. The AI agent always operates according to clearly defined rules. Its transparent workflow visibility is accessible to technical and nontechnical builders alike. For critical topics, it acts only in a supporting and preparatory role, keeping humans in the loop on key decisions. The result: AI agents help reduce costs through automation, deliver a competitive advantage, and support more informed decision-making.

Tailored AI agents for every business need

With n8n, Telekom makes AI-powered automation accessible and affordable for businesses across industries—from manufacturing and logistics to accounting, sales, and marketing – while enabling every automation to be auditable and compliant with data protection and governance requirements. For instance, in logistics, a network of AI agents—commonly referred to as a multi-agent system—can automate document processing for delivery notes via a web app. These agents validate data in the background against connected third-party systems and send targeted notifications as needed. In invoice processing, an AI agent can read emails from a Microsoft 365 inbox, classify and analyze attachments, verify compliance with legal requirements, and forward the structured results to a third-party system. Similarly, in marketing, an AI agent can optimize campaigns by leveraging data from aggregated Excel tables, websites, external systems, and APIs.

As well as the n8n software license, Deutsche Telekom offers user training up to a turnkey AI agent solution and will - if desired - oversee smooth integration into existing business processes, ensuring ready-to-use interfaces and workflows.

Partnership fostering innovation and growth

Across multiple industries, business leaders are rapidly utilizing AI agents. According to IBM's AI Projects to Profits study , 70 percent of executives now consider agent-based AI critical to their company's future. Among businesses already running AI at scale, more than half attribute a significant share of revenue growth directly to it. The proportion using AI only on an ad hoc basis has fallen from 19 percent to 6 percent in a single year.

The announcement builds on the partnership first announced in September 2025 and reflects the growing confidence both organizations have placed in each other. Deutsche Telekom's investment arm, T.Capital, participated in n8n's Series C last October – a round that valued the Berlin-based company at $2.5 billion. Currently, n8n is the most valuable German AI company, with a valuation of $5.2 billion.

You can find all of Telekom’s AI solutions for businesses on the T Business page.

About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Group profile