T-Systems and SupplyOn Bring AI to Europe’s Supply Chains

T-Systems and SupplyOn are launching a strategic partnership to bring artificial intelligence into industrial supply chains. To achieve this, SupplyOn, Europe’s largest industrial supply chain network, is connecting its platform to the T-Systems Industrial AI Cloud. This enables companies to automate and accelerate procurement, logistics, and supplier management processes with AI while retaining full control over their data. The partnership creates a powerful and sovereign AI platform for digital collaboration between manufacturers and suppliers.

The partnership addresses a key challenge facing industry today. Supply chains are becoming increasingly complex, regulatory requirements are rising, and geopolitical risks continue to grow. At the same time, companies need to make decisions faster and on the basis of data. The combination of AI and sovereign infrastructure provides the technological foundation to meet these demands.

AI processes run on the T-Systems Industrial AI Cloud. Sensitive procurement, production, and supplier data remain under European control and are processed in accordance with strict data protection and security standards. This enables companies to leverage the benefits of AI while meeting requirements for privacy, security, and digital sovereignty.

AI for Industrial Collaboration

SupplyOn digitizes collaboration among approximately 140,000 companies in more than 100 countries. Manufacturers and suppliers use the platform to manage core supply chain processes, including procurement, supplier management, quality assurance, logistics, and risk management.

By connecting to T-Systems’ sovereign infrastructure, companies will be able to integrate AI applications directly into existing supply chain processes.

The Next Generation of Supply Chains

For SupplyOn CEO Markus Quicken, data sovereignty across company boundaries is a prerequisite for the successful adoption of AI: “Today’s supply chains are global value creation networks. Success depends on companies, suppliers, and partners being able to collaborate on a shared and trusted data foundation.”

Dr. Ferri Abolhassan, Member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom and CEO of T-Systems, sees the partnership as a strategic advantage for German industry: “AI is becoming the operating system of modern supply chains. Companies that want to harness the full potential of this technology must retain control over their data, applications and processes. Together with SupplyOn, we make exactly that possible: enabling innovation through sovereign and secure digital infrastructures, without creating dependencies.”

First Use Case for SupplyOn: AI in Procurement

SupplyOn uses the Industrial AI Cloud e.g. for its new product “AI-native Sourcing”. Companies will gain access to sovereign computing power across the entire supply chain. AI agents will support procurement teams throughout the sourcing process, including supplier selection, bid evaluation, and the preparation of informed purchasing decisions. All AI processing is carried out entirely within the sovereign Munich based Telekom AI data center.

With the strategic partnership T-Systems and SupplyOn are laying the foundation for additional AI-powered industrial solutions. Following the launch of AI-native Sourcing, AI agents are expected to support planning, quality assurance, electronic invoicing, and risk management processes in the future.

The Industrial AI Cloud Continues to Grow

The integration of SupplyOn expands the Industrial AI Cloud ecosystem with a leading platform for digital collaboration across global supply chains. Alongside founding partners SAP, Siemens, and ServiceNow, companies from a wide range of industries are already using the sovereign platform for advanced AI applications.

EDAG, Agile Robots, Wandelbots, and PhysicsX are developing the next generation of industrial AI and robotics. Noxtua is building a legal AI solution capable of analyzing more than 60 million legal documents. SOOFI is training a large language model with 100 billion parameters. Quantum Systems is developing and operating autonomous systems with substantial data requirements.

Together with these and future partners, the Industrial AI Cloud is evolving into a platform for AI applications that require the highest levels of computing performance without compromising security or data sovereignty.

The Foundation for Industrial AI in Europe

The Industrial AI Cloud is a sovereign AI infrastructure for enterprises, research institutions, and the public sector. It provides high-performance computing capacity for developing, training, and operating advanced AI applications while combining performance with European data sovereignty. The platform is GDPR-compliant, resistant to the U.S. CLOUD Act, and operates entirely under European data control. Since February 2026, T-Systems has operated the facility in Munich with 10,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, 0.5 exaflops of computing power, and 20 petabytes of storage capacity. Its launch increased Germany’s available AI computing capacity by approximately 50 percent.

About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Group profile