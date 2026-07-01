Uwe Heckert becomes new CEO of Detecon

Dr. Uwe Heckert will take over as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Detecon with effect from July 1, 2026. He succeeds Jürgen Schäfer, who is leaving the company at his own request to pursue new professional challenges. Schäfer has successfully headed the Management and Technology Consulting, a subsidiary of T-Systems, since July 2023.

Heckert has been Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Healthcare division of T-Systems since the beginning of the year and will take on his new role as Detecon CEO. He brings extensive international experience not only from Telekom and T-Systems, but also from companies such as McKinsey, Philips and Unisys. He has successfully led growth and transformation initiatives in various industries and markets. With his strong industry expertise as well as his broad go-to-market and commercial experience, he is the ideal candidate to lead Detecon into the next phase of growth. He will also further strengthen the company's expertise in the field of telecommunications and expand the focus on the digital transformation of companies and institutions in other industries.

"My sincere thanks to Jürgen Schäfer for his commitment and successes in recent years. Under his leadership, Detecon has sustainably expanded its market position and noticeably increased the added value for customers worldwide," said Dr. Ferri Abolhassan, Member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom and CEO of T-Systems. "I am pleased that we were able to win Uwe Heckert for this important task. He brings a unique combination of consulting expertise, technology leadership and industry experience, as well as a proven track record of driving transformation and sustainable growth. Uwe Heckert will become a new member of the Management Board of T-Systems and has been in intensive discussions with Jürgen Schäfer in recent weeks to ensure a smooth handover at Detecon."

"I am proud to become part of this team and to continue the next chapter of Detecon's success together: in close partnership with our customers – transformational, along high standards and resulting in significant impact. Our goal is clear: We want to turn our customers into fans!", says Heckert.

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