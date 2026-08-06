Deutsche Telekom continues to grow at a rapid pace and raises annual guidance for free cash flow

The growth engine keeps revving. Deutsche Telekom once again delivered strong financials in the second quarter of 2026. Net revenue totaled 29.9 billion euros. In organic terms, i.e., excluding exchange rate effects and changes in the composition of the Group, revenue increased by 3.3 percent against the prior-year quarter. Service revenues likewise increased by 3.3 percent in organic terms. Adjusted EBITDA AL increased in organic terms by 7.3 percent to 11.8 billion euros. The reported growth rates were impacted by contrasting effects from changes in exchange rates and in the composition of the Group, which when netted, resulted in a 4.4 percent increase in net revenue. Reported service revenue was up by 4.8 percent and reported adjusted EBITDA AL by 7.5 percent.

“Our operations continue to perform well,” says Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom. “All areas of the Group are once again delivering impressive growth in the first half of 2026.”

The Group’s free cash flow AL increased by 3.1 percent year-on-year to 5.0 billion euros in the second quarter. Adjusted net profit increased by 11.1 percent to 2.8 billion euros. Reported net profit decreased by 6.3 percent to 2.5 billion euros, mainly due to integration costs at T-Mobile US in the second quarter of 2026 in connection with UScellular. In addition, the prior year had included positive effects of write-ups of the carrying amounts of investments, for which there was no corresponding effect in the reporting year.

The Group raised its full-year guidance for free cash flow AL from more than 19.8 billion euros to around 20.0 billion euros, thereby reflecting the adjustment announced by T-Mobile US. All expectations for business excluding the United States, as well as the Group guidance for adjusted EBITDA AL of around 47.5 billion euros and for adjusted earnings per share of around 2.20 euros, remain unchanged.

Germany: Soccer in the spotlight

In Germany, the second quarter was dominated by the FIFA World Cup and the broadcast of all matches on MagentaTV. Around 1 million new customers signed up for Deutsche Telekom’s TV offering. Such strong growth clearly underlines the product’s appeal. The large majority of the new customers opted for one of the Company’s flex rate plans. While the number of Deutsche Telekom broadband customers declined by 20,000, Deutsche Telekom recorded 161,000 new users with a pure fiber-optic line (FTTH). Fiber use continues to rise steadily, and has now reached a penetration rate of 17.5 percent of all 13.6 million homes passed.

In mobile communications, Deutsche Telekom recorded 218,000 new contract customers – a higher increase than a year earlier. Deutsche Telekom reaffirmed its market leadership in terms of service revenues in its important home market of Germany.

Total revenue in the Germany operating segment increased in organic terms by 3.7 percent year-on-year to 6.5 billion euros in the second quarter. This included a positive effect from the FIFA World Cup. Adjusted EBITDA AL rose 2.7 percent in organic terms to 2.7 billion euros in the same period.

United States: Growth course unabated

T-Mobile US generated service revenue of 19.0 billion U.S. dollars between April and June, 8.9 percent more than in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA AL increased in the same period by 12.1 percent to 9.3 billion U.S. dollars.

The number of postpaid accounts increased by 277,000 to 34.7 million at the end of the second quarter. Although T-Mobile US left its guidance for growth for the year unchanged at 950,000 to 1,050,000, it raised the midpoint of its guidance for free cash flow by 200 million U.S. dollars.

Europe: Earnings growth continues

Revenue in the national companies in Europe amounted to 3.2 billion euros in the second quarter, up by 1.0 percent year-on-year in organic terms. Service revenues recorded particularly strong growth of 4.1 percent in organic terms. Adjusted EBITDA AL likewise grew by 4.1 percent in organic terms to 1.3 billion euros.

The customer base continues to trend positively. In the second quarter, there were 189,000 mobile contract net adds, 56,000 broadband net adds, and 16,000 net adds for the various TV offerings.

Systems Solutions: Strong financials

T-Systems continued to improve its financials in the second quarter. Revenue increased by 5.7 percent against the prior-year quarter in organic terms to 1.1 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA AL grew by 5.3 percent in organic terms to 99 million euros.

Order entry was down 13.4 percent year-on-year at 998 million euros. Nevertheless, T-Systems still anticipates an overall rise in order entry over the full year compared to 2025.

The Deutsche Telekom Group at a glance





Q2 2026 millions of € Q2 2025 millions of € Change % H1 2026 millions of € H1 2025 millions of € Change % FY 2025 millions of € Net revenue 29,933 28,671 4.4 59,804 58,427 2.4 119,081 Proportion generated internationally

% 77.6 77.5 0.1p 77.9 78.0 (0.1p) 78.0 Service revenue 25,406 24,237 4.8 50,445 49,067 2.8 98,854 Adjusted EBITDA 13,377 12,528 6.8 26,433 25,422 4.0 50,540 Adjusted EBITDA AL 11,821 10,999 7.5 23,342 22,297 4.7 44,244 Net profit (after non-controlling interests) 2,450 2,615 -6.3 4,493 5,460 -17.7 9,609 Adjusted net profit (after non-controlling interests) 2,784 2,504 11.1 5,385 4,947 8.8 9,747 Earnings per share

€ 0.51 0.54 -5.0 0.93 1.12 -16.6 1.97 Adjusted earnings per share

€ 0.58 0.51 12.7 1.12 1.01 10.3 2.00 Free cash flow AL 5,027 4,878 3.1 10,714 10,528 1.8 19,546 Cash capex a 4,430 4,724 -6.2 8,361 9,205 -9.2 19,256 Cash capex a (before spectrum) 4,004 3,870 3.5 7,812 8,213 -4.9 16,864 Net debt (including leases)





138,387 126,535 9.4 132,518 Number of employees b





191,796 199,050 -3.6 198,079 Of which in Germany





69,418 73,356 -5.4 70,751

Comments on the table

a) Cash outflows for investments in property, plant, and equipment, and intangible assets (excluding goodwill) – mainly in connection with building and operating networks.

b) At reporting date.

Operating segments: Development of operations





Q2 2026 millions of € Q2 2025 millions of € Change % H1 2026 millions of € H1 2025 millions of € Change % FY 2025 millions of € Germany Total revenue 6,507 6,286 3.5 12,846 12,505 2.7 25,610 Adjusted EBITDA AL 2,672 2,605 2.6 5,371 5,239 2.5 10,694 United States













Total revenue 19,562 18,597 5.2 39,306 38,397 2.4 78,097 in USD 22,754 21,083 7.9 45,859 41,915 9.4 88,188 Adjusted EBITDA AL 7,969 7,299 9.2 15,707 14,922 5.3 29,252 in USD 9,270 8,272 12.1 18,328 16,294 12.5 32,998 Europe













Total revenue 3,164 3,116 1.5 6,253 6,170 1.3 12,652 Adjusted EBITDA AL 1,255 1,170 7.3 2,451 2,310 6.1 4,677 Systems Solutions













Order entry 998 1,153 -13.4 1,992 2,116 -5.8 4,191 Total revenue 1,077 1,013 6.2 2,102 2,023 4.0 4,103 Adjusted EBITDA AL 99 96 3.7 183 176 3.8 427

Operating segments: Development of customer numbers in the second quarter of 2026

June 30, 2026 thousands March 31, 2026 thousands Change thousands Change % Germany Mobile customers 76,733 75,320 1,413 1.9 Of which contract customers 28,148 27,924 224 0.8 Fixed-network lines 16,615 16,712 -98 -0.6 Broadband lines 15,079 15,100 -20 -0.1 Of which optical fiber a 13,431 13,412 20 0.1 Television (IPTV, satellite) 4,800 4,775 25 0.5 Unbundled local loop lines (ULLs) 1,470 1,506 -36 -2.4 United States







Postpaid accounts b 34,700 34,439 261 0.8 Europe







Mobile customers 47,007 46,711 296 0.6 Of which contract customers c 25,660 25,470 189 0.7 Fixed-network lines c, d 9,052 9,045 7 0.1 Broadband customers c 7,752 7,695 56 0.7 Television (IPTV, satellite, cable) 4,514 4,498 16 0.3

Comments on the table

a) Sum of all FTTx access lines (e.g., FTTC/VDSL, vectoring, and FTTH/B).

b) In the first quarter of 2026, the United States operating segment (T Mobile US) transitioned to reporting the total number of postpaid accounts instead of the total number of postpaid and prepaid customers. Comparatives have been adjusted retrospectively.

c) As of January 1, 2026, customers in Poland and Greece were reclassified from mobile communications to fixed network as a result of a change in definition. The prior-year figures have not been adjusted retrospectively.

d) As of April 1, 2026, the reporting of wholesale fixed-network lines was standardized. Prior-year comparatives have been adjusted retrospectively.



Operating segments: Development of customer numbers in year-on-year comparison

June 30, 2026 thousands June 30, 2025 thousands Change thousands Change % Germany Mobile customers 76,733 71,126 5,607 7.9 Of which contract customers 28,148 27,039 1,109 4.1 Fixed-network lines 16,615 16,981 -367 -2.2 Broadband lines 15,079 15,126 -46 -0.3 Of which optical fiber a 13,431 13,298 134 1.0 Television (IPTV, satellite) 4,800 4,698 102 2.2 Unbundled local loop lines (ULLs) 1,470 1,705 -235 -13.8 United States







Postpaid accounts b, c 34,700 31,502 3,198 10.2 Europe







Mobile customers d 47,007 50,076 -3,069 -6.1 Of which contract customers e 25,660 27,144 -1,484 -5.5 Fixed-network lines e, f 9,052 8,734 318 3.6 Broadband customers e 7,752 7,261 491 6.8 Television (IPTV, satellite, cable) 4,514 4,381 133 3.0

Comments on the table

a) Sum of all FTTx access lines (e.g., FTTC/VDSL, vectoring, and FTTH/B).

b) In the first quarter of 2026, the United States operating segment (T-Mobile US) transitioned to reporting the total number of postpaid accounts instead of the total number of postpaid and prepaid customers. Comparatives have been adjusted retrospectively.

c) The composition of the Group in the United States expanded against the prior-year period, mainly as a result of the first-time inclusion of Metronet and UScellular. Comparatives have not been adjusted.

d) On October 1, 2025, the Greek provider Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTE) consummated the sale of Telekom Romania Mobile Communications.

e) As of January 1, 2026, customers in Poland and Greece were reclassified from mobile communications to fixed network as a result of a change in definition. Prior-year comparatives have not been adjusted retrospectively.

f) As of April 1, 2026, the reporting of wholesale fixed-network lines was standardized. Prior-year comparatives have been adjusted retrospectively.



This media information contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of Deutsche Telekom management with respect to future events. They are generally identified by the words “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” “aim,” “goal,” “plan,” “will,” “seek,” “outlook,” or similar expressions and include generally any information that relates to expectations or targets for revenue, adjusted EBITDA AL, or other performance measures. Forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and projections, and should therefore be considered with caution. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond Deutsche Telekom’s control. They include, for instance, the progress of Deutsche Telekom’s staff-related restructuring measures and the impact of other significant strategic or business initiatives, including acquisitions, dispositions, and business combinations. In addition, movements in exchange rates and interest rates, regulatory rulings, stronger than expected competition, technological change, litigation and regulatory developments, among other factors, may have a material adverse effect on costs and revenue development. If these or other risks and uncertainties materialize, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, Deutsche Telekom’s actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Deutsche Telekom can offer no assurance that its expectations or targets will be achieved. Without prejudice to existing obligations under capital market law, Deutsche Telekom does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to account for new information or future events or anything else. In addition to figures prepared in accordance with IFRS, Deutsche Telekom presents alternative non-GAAP performance measures, e.g., service revenue, EBITDA, EBITDA AL, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA AL, adjusted EBITDA AL margin, EBIT margin, adjusted net profit/loss, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow, free cash flow AL, gross and net debt, and net debt AL. These measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Alternative performance measures are not subject to IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting principles. Other companies may define these terms in different ways.

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