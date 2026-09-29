Cloudflare and Deutsche Telekom Join Forces for a Secure and Resilient Internet

Deutsche Telekom AG and Cloudflare, Inc. today announced a strategic partnership designed to strengthen the security and resilience of digital infrastructure for enterprises across Europe.

As part of the collaboration, Deutsche Telekom will expand its enterprise portfolio with Cloudflare's security and connectivity solutions. The two companies are directly interconnecting their networks, giving European organizations access to Cloudflare's global cloud platform, one of the largest in the world, combined with the expertise and services of Deutsche Telekom, Europe's leading telecommunications provider.

Through the partnership Cloudflare will further expand its reach in the European market, while Deutsche Telekom's enterprise arm, T-Systems, will strengthen its enterprise portfolio with Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud solutions across performance, reliability, and security. Through the technical and infrastructure collaboration, Cloudflare can leverage Deutsche Telekom's established sales and service organization to serve enterprise customers comprehensively across the European region.

“Today we are aligning two platforms that are deeply important to how businesses operate and grow in Europe,” said Stephanie Cohen, Chief Strategy Officer of Cloudflare. “By combining Cloudflare’s global connectivity and security platform with Deutsche Telekom’s infrastructure expertise and customer reach, we are helping organizations secure their networks, strengthen their resilience, and accelerate transformations at a global scale. Through this partnership, we’re supplying businesses with a highly innovative foundation for the next generation of the Internet.

“With Cloudflare, we are engaging into a strategic partnership that lays the foundation for reliable and high-performance networks across Europe. What unites us is a clear ambition: to help our customers across Europe advance their digital infrastructure and manage their services with a very high degree of security and resilience”, said Kerstin Baumgart, Director Wholesale and Member of the Board of Management of Telekom Deutschland. “By connecting Cloudflare's platform directly with our networks and combining our respective technological capabilities, our customers will benefit from the synergies of two highly complementary infrastructures.”

Joining Forces for Greater Security and Resilience

Enterprises face growing pressure to secure increasingly distributed, cloud-based, and AI-powered IT environments. At the same time, requirements for performance and resilience continue to rise.

Deutsche Telekom and Cloudflare are bringing together complementary strengths to address these challenges. Deutsche Telekom contributes its robust and leading European telecommunications infrastructure and longstanding relationships with enterprise customers. Its subsidiary T-Systems will complement these capabilities with extensive expertise in consulting and integration and managed services. Cloudflare brings its leading global connectivity cloud and comprehensive portfolio of network and security solutions.

The technical collaboration between the two companies will provide an important foundation for their joint offerings. By directly interconnecting the Deutsche Telekom and Cloudflare networks, the partners aim to deliver strong end-to-end network quality and increased resilience. The network cooperation is part of a broader strategic collaboration to deliver secure digital services – from network and application security to the protection of modern cloud and AI environments.

Bringing Cloudflare Security to Deutsche Telekom Enterprise Customers

As part of the partnership, Deutsche Telekom will add Cloudflare security solutions to its enterprise portfolio, including solutions designed to protect applications, networks and data, as well as increasingly critical AI workloads.

To ensure seamless implementation and operational excellence, Deutsche Telekom will train and certify its professionals on the Cloudflare platform. This will enable customers to receive comprehensive support from a single provider – from consulting and implementation through ongoing operations and managed security services.

Driving Innovation for Security and Digital Sovereignty

Beyond the planned portfolio and channel partnership, Deutsche Telekom and Cloudflare intend to collaborate on new approaches to address the evolving security and digital sovereignty requirements of European enterprises. They also intend to combine their respective capabilities to offer solutions designed to meet European customers' requirements for security and resilience. This includes helping protect critical data and infrastructure against today's threats, as well as the security challenges of tomorrow, with the use of scalable advanced post-quantum cryptography.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare's connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world's largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare's connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at radar.cloudflare.com.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom Group profile