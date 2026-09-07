Digital X: Telekom showcases live drone detection for the first time

Digital X: Telekom shows Live Drone Detection for the First Time:

In drone defense Telekom has partners: e.g. Rheinmetall or ARGUS Interception. The company is a specialist in net based counter-UAS system for controlled and non-cinetic counter of so called uncooperative drones.

RF sensor partners include Vorpal from Israel and Senhive from Belgium. In internal comparison tests, the manufacturers' sensors performed best. Depending on the terrain, requirements, and customers' protection needs, Telekom also integrates video, audio, Remote ID sensors, or drone radar. In the future, 5G and 6G mobile networks are expected to detect drones. In this area, Telekom is a research partner of Helmut Schmidt University of the Federal Armed Forces and the Federal Ministry of Research.

Customers include airports, cities, industry, and the defense sector

During UEFA Euro 2024, Telekom helped protect soccer matches as well as other sporting events and concerts against drone flights. Its customers also include airports, cities, businesses, and military facilities. For security reasons, the Group cannot provide specific details about its customers or the scope of its contracts.

Ferri Abolhassan, T-Systems Board member and CEO of T-Systems, says: "The threat posed by drones is unfortunately real. That is why we need to act now to protect people and critical infrastructure. Technologies for detection and defense are available and have already been tested in operational use. The key is to quickly combine them with strong partners into a secure, scalable, and effective end-to-end system. Deutsche Telekom has the technology, expertise, and ambition to make a central contribution to Germany's security."

Passive sensors are particularly suitable for cell towers and urban areas

Telekom's RF sensors used by customers operate passively. They do not emit an active search signal. This also allows them to be installed on cell towers because they do not interfere with sensitive mobile network technology. Based on Telekom customer experience, RF sensors installed high on cell towers or tall buildings have proven effective, especially in densely built-up urban areas. The system also supports multiple tenants. Different customers with critical infrastructure (KRITIS), for example within an urban area, can share the sensors. Each customer has their own access to the system.

Easy integration into central Command & Control systems

RF sensors can be flexibly integrated into almost any central Command & Control (C2) software in a short time. C2 software coordinates detection and countermeasures. Thanks to standardized interfaces and open integration concepts, Telekom can seamlessly integrate sensors into customers' existing command and situational awareness systems. This enables security personnel to quickly analyze sensor data and make situational decisions during drone incidents.

Counter-drone defense with partners

Telekom works with partners to defend against drones. The company has entered into a cooperation agreement with Rheinmetall. The Group plans to integrate additional providers and technologies in the field of counter-drone defense. Depending on the protection scenario, technological requirements, and customer needs, Telekom already works with established companies on detection and counter-drone defense. Examples include Quantum Systems, HENSOLDT, Proximus, and DFS.

Highly secure connectivity and priority for sensor data

Precise detection is the foundation for effective counter-drone defense. To detect both the pilot and the drone, sensors must transmit their data with a high level of security and without delay, even in a crisis. Telekom can therefore connect sensors with priority via LAN, microwave links, or mobile networks. In mobile networks, this technical process is called Network Slicing. It reserves network capacity. Mission-critical data between the sensor and server receive their own lane in mobile network traffic. This technology is already available as the BOS lane as part of the T-Mission offering for security authorities.

KRITIS Umbrella Act drives protective measures against drones

Critical infrastructure—including energy providers, water utilities, telecommunications facilities, hospitals, transportation hubs, and industrial sites—forms the backbone of a functioning society. Their failure or disruption can have significant effects on public safety, the economy, and the provision of essential services to the public.

Against this backdrop, national and European regulations require operators to take appropriate security measures to protect their facilities. For example, the KRITIS Umbrella Act requires them to analyze all relevant threats. If drones pose a risk to a facility's resilience, operators must take appropriate measures.

Partnership with Rheinmetall

The current geopolitical situation is bringing the protection of critical infrastructure into focus. Deutsche Telekom and Rheinmetall are therefore pooling their expertise. The partners aim to develop capabilities and technologies to protect critical infrastructure sites against a wide range of attack scenarios through a Multi-Threat Protection approach. This includes cybersecurity technologies and physical protection for properties, also known as perimeter security. The companies plan to announce details of their collaboration at a later date.

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