T Secure Fabric: Global networking. Secure, flexible, and resilient.

Cloud, AI and global business are putting traditional enterprise networks to the test. Multinational companies in particular are connecting an increasing number of sites, data centers, applications and partners across different networks. At the same time, risks are growing as critical connections depend on individual providers or infrastructures. At DIGITAL X on September 8 in Cologne, Deutsche Telekom will showcase the answer: T Secure Fabric, a global platform for secure, flexible and resilient enterprise networks.

T Secure Fabric combines Deutsche Telekom infrastructure with selected networks, technologies and services from partners. This creates alternative connection paths, broader reach and greater flexibility. New sites, cloud connections and network functions can be integrated step by step. Deutsche Telekom manages the overall solution and assumes end-to-end responsibility.

Secure by Design. Resilient through Diversity. Managed by Deutsche Telekom.

“Networks must not become a bottleneck for digitalization. Companies need infrastructure that can grow with them as new sites, clouds or applications are added — and that continues to work even when individual connections fail. That is exactly what we are building T Secure Fabric for: an open, secure and resilient solution. We take care of the complexity behind it,” says Niklas Horstmann, COO Deutsche Telekom Security GmbH.

Diversity Creates Reach and Resilience

No single provider can reach every site, data center and cloud equally well around the world. That is why T Secure Fabric relies on an open ecosystem. The platform combines Deutsche Telekom’s own infrastructure with selected partner networks, different providers, backbones and technologies. This enables new regions, plants, branches or data centers to be integrated into the existing network architecture more quickly. New technologies and services can also be added as business requirements evolve.

T Secure Fabric does more than simply connect partner networks at a technical level. The platform integrates them into a common architecture and connects different infrastructures with one another. For the customer, this results in a unified solution.

The principle is simple: Diversity in the network, simplicity for the customer.

Connectivity That Adapts to Requirements

Companies today operate highly diverse network architectures. Depending on the location, application and requirements, they may use private connections, Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS), SD-WAN, internet or cloud connections — often in combination.

T Secure Fabric provides a common, software-based integration and control layer for these environments. Existing network environments can be integrated and, as needed, gradually expanded with additional connectivity functions, sites, clouds or partners. Companies therefore do not have to commit to a single network technology or a rigid target architecture.

This allows the network architecture to evolve modularly in line with changing business and technology requirements. The ability to integrate different providers and infrastructures also gives companies greater flexibility in responding to changing regulatory or geopolitical conditions.

Secure by Design — Security as an Architectural Principle

T Secure Fabric consistently follows the principle of Secure by Design. Security requirements are taken into account from the outset — in the architecture and development of the platform as well as in the design of connectivity — rather than being added retrospectively.

Depending on customer requirements, for example, private connections that are separated from the public internet can be used, or internet-based connections can be securely and selectively integrated into the overall architecture. The platform therefore provides the foundation for bringing different connectivity models together securely and consistently within a common architecture. Additional security services can be added and combined with connectivity according to individual customer requirements.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom Corporate Profile