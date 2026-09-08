Telekom brings AI notes to business calls

Make calls and automatically receive the key points, tasks, and next steps afterward: With Voice AI Notes Mobile, Deutsche Telekom is integrating an AI-powered call documentation feature into its new mobile plans for small and medium-sized businesses. The new generation of Business Mobil launches on October 5, 2026.

Voice AI Notes Mobile is designed especially for employees who spend a lot of time on the go—for example, in sales, consulting, service, and field operations. With the other party's prior consent, you can activate the feature during a call. The AI then creates a summary with key takeaways, tasks, and calendar entries to capture the appointment. This lets you document call outcomes without having to take notes at the same time during the call.

The service is integrated directly into your mobile plan and does not require separate Apps. Processing complies with GDPR requirements. Call content is deleted once the summary has been sent.

Along with Voice AI Notes Mobile, Security OnNet is also included in the new plans. The network-based protection already available in the Basic version blocks, among other things, connections to known phishing sites and botnet communications, without requiring any additional security Apps. In addition to the basic protection, the solution offers an ID alert in the Business Mobil Unlimited and Business Mobil Unlimited Pro plans with Security OnNet Basic Plus. This lets you check saved email addresses, mobile phone numbers, and credit card information for suspicious activity on the dark web and warn users when matches are found. You can also add Security OnNet Comfort for an additional fee, with extra consulting, analysis, and training services.

With the new plan generation, Telekom is also simplifying the structure of its offerings. Business Mobil will include three core plans. Business Mobil Start offers 40 GB for 37.77 euros per month and starts at 46.18 euros with a smartphone. Business Mobil Unlimited with unlimited data starts at 58.78 euros per month, while Business Mobil Unlimited Pro starts at 79.79 euros per month. Voice AI Notes Mobile is included in all three core plans. For use across multiple devices, Business Mobil Unlimited includes two MultiSIMs and Business Mobil Unlimited Pro includes three MultiSIMs at no additional monthly base fee.

Three different Business Cards are available for additional employees: Business Card Plus starting at 24.33 euros per month, Business Card Basic starting at 19.29 euros per month, and Business Card Data starting at 14.24 euros per month. Benefits depend on the selected primary plan. Business Card Plus generally includes the benefits of the primary plan; Business Card Basic includes, among other things, the data allowance, Security OnNet, and Voice AI Notes Mobile. The Business Card Data option does not include voice calling and therefore does not include Voice AI Notes Mobile.

Roaming services also vary by plan. Business Mobil Start includes the EU, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland; Business Mobil Unlimited also includes Türkiye. Business Mobil Unlimited Pro additionally includes country group 2, including the United States and Canada.

Business Mobil Pro is also available for mid-sized businesses. The three tiers range from Business Mobil Pro S with 20 GB for EUR 34.95 to Business Mobil Pro M with 50 GB for EUR 39.95 and Business Mobil Pro L with unlimited data for EUR 45.95 per month. With a smartphone, plans start at EUR 43.35, EUR 48.35, and EUR 54.35, respectively. Voice AI Notes Mobile and Security OnNet Basic are included in all three plans.

More information about how Voice AI Notes Mobile works, how to use it, and data privacy.

