AI for small and medium-sized businesses: Turning calls into automated processes

Deutsche Telekom now also offers its AI solution „Voice AI Notes“ for mobile service. Small and medium-sized businesses can have calls summarized automatically. The offering is part of the new business mobile plans Business Mobil und Business Mobil Pro, available starting October 5, 2026.

To prepare the summaries, Voice AI Notes uses the Mistral Small 4 model from French provider Mistral AI. Telekom operates the solution in T Cloud and processes the data in European data centers in compliance with the GDPR. This provides a sovereign European AI and cloud environment.

With „Voice AI Notes Mobile,“ employees spend less time taking notes and following up, so they can focus more on customers, service, or sales. And there is more to come: The next expansion, „Voice AI Actions,“ arrives in 2027. Call outcomes can then automatically trigger tasks and create CRM entries or service tickets.

AI takes care of your notes—no app required

As with Voice AI Notes for virtual phone systems, AI now also creates a structured summary directly in the mobile network after a call. It identifies the call participants, summarizes the key content, highlights agreed-upon tasks, and creates calendar entries for scheduled appointments. It then sends the structured summary via Rich Communication Services (RCS) after the call. This is the modern successor to SMS and also supports longer messages, images, and links.

When needed, you can activate the feature either with the voice command “Hey Magenta” or by pressing #24; an audible announcement informs all call participants. No additional app is required. Voice AI Notes Mobile is especially helpful for employees who make many calls while on the go—for example, in skilled trades, building services engineering, mechanical engineering, consulting, or field service.

The European alternative for sensitive call data

Voice AI Notes Mobile records calls, converts them to text, and analyzes the content using Mistral Small 4. For intelligent integration and orchestration of the mobile network with AI services, Telekom uses VoiceAI Connect from its technology partner AudioCodes. Telekom operates the solution in the T Cloud and processes call data in European data centers in compliance with the GDPR. The recording, transcript, and summary are deleted after they are sent. Telekom does not use the data to train AI models.

From "What was discussed?" to "What needs to happen now?"

The new platform for AI agents helps business customers use their own AI agents to connect defined workflows with their applications. "Telekom combines what it has mastered for decades—language on the network—with AI that turns it into concrete work steps. Secure, controlled, and manageable. This helps companies complete routine tasks faster and gives them more time for their core business," says Klaus Werner.

Voice AI Actions will be available in 2027.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom corporate profile