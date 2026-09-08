Many AI agents, one command center: Telekom gives you a clear overview

In commerce, industry, and public administration, AI agents now support business-critical tasks in day-to-day operations and contribute to value creation. The range of providers, technologies, and use cases is growing rapidly. So is the demand for transparent integration into the IT environment and control over the tasks performed. Telekom is now introducing two platforms for different needs: T-AI Agent Plattform from Telekom Business for SMEs and T-AI Agent Hub from T-Systems for the enterprise and public sectors.

"AI needs to pay off in everyday operations. The breakthrough will not come from ever-new models, but when AI agents take on specific work, speed up processes, and help companies become more productive. This requires trust and control, as well as speed and scalability. Our ambition is clear: We turn AI into measurable value creation," says Ferri Abolhassan, member of the Deutsche Telekom Board of Management and CEO of T-Systems.

From AI pilot to value

With T-AI Agent Platform, companies can get started with AI automation easily and securely, with everything they need for their first production-ready AI agent. They quickly achieve initial practical results and expand their use step by step—securely, confidently, and reliably operated by Telekom. Prebuilt templates and workflows lower the barrier to entry. Business systems, including their processes and data, are easy to integrate, such as email, CRM, or ERP systems. T-AI Agent Platform now brings AI agents into defined business processes in a controlled way. Companies always have a clear view of AI agent costs and actions. A package-based usage model also provides planning certainty.

T-AI Agent Platform is based on n8n's workflow automation technology. Telekom infrastructure stands for security and sovereignty. Telekom MMS also supports you in selecting suitable processes and with consulting, development, and integration into your existing IT environment.

From growth to governance

One agent can quickly become many. Areas of activity grow more complex, and the agent team takes on greater responsibility. Control becomes increasingly important—this is where T-AI Agentic Hub comes in. As a “Leitstelle,” it orchestrates the AI agents in action, which now operate beyond standardized processes. It brings together agents from different technologies and models, keeping track of which model is working where, where responsibility lies, and, in effect, which department is communicating with which. T-AI Agentic Hub defines consistent access rules so all agents can work together smoothly. Like a supervisor, it knows the roles and rights of its “Mitarbeitenden” and sets boundaries for them. As a controller, it manages cost control and knows when escalation to a person is needed. T-AI Agent Hub can adapt to the operational and sovereignty requirements of a corporation or public authority. It handles monitoring and audit tasks and helps ensure compliance with security and compliance guardrails.

Find all information about the T-AI Agent Platform and the T-AI Agentic Hub here:

T-Agent Platform

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom corporate profile

Here you'll find an interview with two of our experts on the question, “How much should an AI agent be allowed to decide on its own?”